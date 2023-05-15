Newspaper icon
Ex-Vocus chair indicted for insider trading

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 15 MAY 2023   12:05PM

Former Vocus chair Vaughan Bowen has been indicted on two counts of insider trading relating to the EQT Infrastructure IV Fund's proposal to acquire Vocus.

ASIC alleged that Bowen traded over five million Vocus shares in June 2019 while in possession of undisclosed information about the probable withdrawal of the EQT proposal.

Previously, similar charges were dropped after a contested committal hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court. However, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP) formally indicted Bowen on May 10.

Of note, the CDPP may directly indict an accused after the Magistrates' Court declines to commit an accused for trial.

Facing charges that each carry a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment, Bowen is next due before court on July 19.

Bowen founded telecommunications business M2 Group in 1999 and later merged with Vocus in 2016. Bowen was named as chair in 2017 and departed Vocus shortly after.

Bowen has also served as an executive director at Uniti Group.

Vocus was later acquired by a consortium comprising Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets and Aware Super for $3.5 billion.

