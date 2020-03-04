NEWS
Executive Appointments
EQT bolsters board
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 MAR 2020   11:31AM

Equity Trustees has appointed an award-winning women's advocate and current RBA director to its board.

Carol Schwartz has joined EQT's board as a non-executive director.

Schwartz is currently a non-executive director on the boards of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Qualitas Property Partners and the Trawalla Group, the last of which, she founded herself.

Along with her family, Schwartz established philanthropy vehicle Trawalla Foundation in 2004 to fund "exceptional individuals and organisations focused on strengthening gender equality, creativity, sustainability and social justice".

EQT chair Jeff Kennett said Schwartz's excellent reputation precedes her.

"Schwartz has outstanding leadership credentials and is well known and highly regarded in business and the not-for-profit sector," he said.

"She has an excellent reputation as an advocate for good governance in every organisation with which she is associated.

"She is recognised as an advocate for women in leadership and frequently called on for her insights into social enterprise, business, finance, gender equality and governance."

Schwartz is also the founding chair of the Women's Leadership Institute Australia, and also of Our Community, both of which she is still currently chair.

Previously, Schwartz served on the boards of Stockland and the Australian Chamber Orchestra. She was also previously the chair of Creative Partnerships Australia.

Schwartz said EQT was a great cultural fit.

"I believe in companies that have a purpose beyond commercial success," she said.

"Equity Trustees is a company that has always existed to put the interests of others first - whether they are the beneficiaries of estates and foundations, members of superannuation funds or investors in managed investment schemes."

She argued the trustee firm balanced the needs of its clients as well as its shareholders.

"While it has a strong balance sheet, at its heart, it is a company which helps people take care of the future and provides comfort it will deliver what it promises, whilst balancing the needs of shareholders," Schwartz said.

"I am looking forward to working with this unique organisation."

Last year, Schwartz was awarded the Queen's Birthday Honours for her support of women in leadership, social justice advocacy and to the business community.

She also has an honorary doctorate from Monash University, has been inducted into the Australian Property Hall of Fame, made an honorary life member of the Property Council of Australia, was recognized by Ernst & Young as the 2018 Champion of Entrepreneurship, Southern Region and was inducted into the Victorian Women's Honour Roll.

Kennett said he was looking forward to utilising this rich experience at EQT.

"Equity Trustees welcomes the considerable energy and unique experience Ms Schwartz will bring to this 131-year-old company," he said.

"I welcome her on behalf of the board of Australia's leading trustee company and look forward to working with her."

Read more: WomenEQTEquity TrusteesCarol SchwartzJeff KennettReserve Bank of AustraliaTrawalla Foundation
