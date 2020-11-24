End of the road for advice qualifications

Described as the 'end of an era', the Diploma of Financial Planning and Advanced Diploma of Financial Planning have been removed from the national regulator's register of vocational education and training.

On November 3, the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA) deregistered the FNS50615 Diploma of Financial Planning, FNS60415 Advanced Diploma of Financial Planning and a further three Tier 1 personal advice units of competency in financial planning, margin lending and superannuation.

According to Rainmaker analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register, about 9894 current financial advisers hold a Diploma of Financial Planning, be it a current or past iteration. A further 5051 hold an Advanced Diploma of Financial Planning of some kind.

While those already enrolled in the courses can continue their studies, the courses are no longer available for new enrolments as they do not meet the minimum requirements for entry into financial advice as set by the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority.

However, AQSA will introduce three new courses: FNS60920 Advanced Diploma of Paraplanning, FNS40920 Certificate IV in Superannuation and FNS50720 Diploma of Superannuation.

The paraplanning qualification will provide a benchmark qualification to raise the level of knowledge and skills to that of the Australian Qualification Framework (AQF) level 6.

According to the Monarch Institute, the paraplanning course was finalised in August 2020. Commenting, PwC's Skills for Australia said: "This qualification reflects the role of paraplanners who provide a comprehensive range of financial planning services across a variety of product environments, including those involving complex issues and/or requiring innovative strategies."

Meanwhile, the Certificate IV in Superannuation is designed for those looking to work in customer services and administration roles in superannuation, and the Diploma of Superannuation is suitable for those seeking specialist technical operational and research analyst roles in the super and SMSF spaces.

Knight said the new qualifications are designed to benefit the industry, with individuals learning both in-depth knowledge and technical skills, and the necessary skills to develop and maintain compliant back-office procedures.

"This will allow financial advisers and superannuation specialists to devote more of their time and expertise to delivering best-practice advice and service to their clients," he said.

"The industry is focused on supplementing its talent pool over the coming years, so these qualifications will provide an accessible and suitable pathway for those who want to enter the financial services sector. They will also provide an ideal opportunity for career changers in this challenging economic environment."