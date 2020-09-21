NEWS
Regulatory
End of Super Complaints Tribunal nears
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 21 SEP 2020   11:56AM

The Superannuation Complaints Tribunal (SCT) will cease to exist at the end of this year, with the Australian Financial Complaints Tribunal (AFCA) seeking to handle any remaining complaints currently with the SCT.

AFCA has opened consultation on changing its rules to allow it to consider any complaints currently with the SCT that are unlikely to be finalised by the end of the year.

The amendment will allow AFCA to consider matters that are before the Federal Court on appeal from the SCT that are not finalised too.

AFCA has been receiving super complaints since 1 November 2018, but the SCT remained operational to wind up matters that had already been filed with it before that date.

Ahead of the SCT's legislated end date, AFCA must update its rules so that it can oversee existing SCT matters.

In addition, AFCA has proposed two technical changes to the rules that govern the tribunal. These proposed changes seek to clarify which Australian Bureau of Statistics reports are used to index AFCA's monetary limits and to correct a reference to legislation.

A legislative cross reference to the definition of "CDR [Consumer Data Right] Participant" in AFCA's rules was written incorrectly. However, the proposed change will not change the extent of AFCA's jurisdiction to deal with complaints against CDR participants, or otherwise.

AFCA is seeking the views of stakeholders on the proposed changes to its rules.

Read more: AFCASCTAustralian Financial Complaints TribunalSuperannuation Complaints TribunalCDR Consumer Data Right ParticipantAustralian Bureau of StatisticsSuper Complaints Tribunal
