Crypto regulation proposed: Bragg

A Senate committee is proposing a regulatory framework for digital assets and crypto-asset businesses to protect consumers, promote investment in Australia and deliver competition, but the industry has concerns.

The Select Committee on Australia as a Technology and Financial Centre, chaired by Liberal senator Andrew Bragg, tabled its final report into the regulation of cryptocurrencies and outlined 12 recommendations.

These included the establishment of a market licensing regime for crypto exchanges, a custody or depository regime for digital assets, a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) company structure, changes to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing guidelines and capital gains tax.

The report recommended developing a "token" classification for different cryptocurrencies and digital assets to determine whether regulatory requirements should apply, such as an AFSL.

In addition, the committee recommended a tax concession of 10% for crypto miners that source their own renewable energy to generate computer power.

"Australia can be a leader in digital assets. This means Australians can access new choices and lower prices. It means Australians can have more control of their financial destiny rather than being dependent on endless intermediation," Bragg said.

"The committee has recommended a comprehensive crypto framework to deliver Australian leadership. We'll be competitive with Singapore, the UK and the US."

BTC Markets chief executive Caroline Bowler said the report met the crypto exchange's expectations of a proportionate and responsive policy change.

"For us, the 'surprise and delight' elements of this report are firstly, how quickly it's come to fruition, and secondly on the recommendation that the Australian Government establish a new Decentralised Autonomous Organisation company structure," Bowler said.

A DAO structure allows a business to make operational and investment decisions by code or smart contracts.

"It is a very forward-looking inclusion in giving customers greater choice and will be hugely advantageous for reasserting Australia's position as a centre of innovation. We commend Senator Bragg's committee on this ambitious move to support the future of financial innovation in Australia."

Meanwhile MH Carnegie & Co principal Mark Carnegie, who recently launched two crypto funds, welcomed the report but has concerns over the speed of the regulation.

"The speed at which we're trying to actually implement regulatory change, and the speed with which this technology is changing, are just poles apart," he said.

"Based on the market licensing recommendations, we will now prepare for a digital currency exchange licence, if ASIC will engage."