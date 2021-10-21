NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Crypto regulation proposed: Bragg

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 21 OCT 2021   11:22AM

A Senate committee is proposing a regulatory framework for digital assets and crypto-asset businesses to protect consumers, promote investment in Australia and deliver competition, but the industry has concerns.

The Select Committee on Australia as a Technology and Financial Centre, chaired by Liberal senator Andrew Bragg, tabled its final report into the regulation of cryptocurrencies and outlined 12 recommendations.

These included the establishment of a market licensing regime for crypto exchanges, a custody or depository regime for digital assets, a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) company structure, changes to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing guidelines and capital gains tax.

The report recommended developing a "token" classification for different cryptocurrencies and digital assets to determine whether regulatory requirements should apply, such as an AFSL.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

In addition, the committee recommended a tax concession of 10% for crypto miners that source their own renewable energy to generate computer power.

"Australia can be a leader in digital assets. This means Australians can access new choices and lower prices. It means Australians can have more control of their financial destiny rather than being dependent on endless intermediation," Bragg said.

"The committee has recommended a comprehensive crypto framework to deliver Australian leadership. We'll be competitive with Singapore, the UK and the US."

BTC Markets chief executive Caroline Bowler said the report met the crypto exchange's expectations of a proportionate and responsive policy change.

"For us, the 'surprise and delight' elements of this report are firstly, how quickly it's come to fruition, and secondly on the recommendation that the Australian Government establish a new Decentralised Autonomous Organisation company structure," Bowler said.

A DAO structure allows a business to make operational and investment decisions by code or smart contracts.

"It is a very forward-looking inclusion in giving customers greater choice and will be hugely advantageous for reasserting Australia's position as a centre of innovation. We commend Senator Bragg's committee on this ambitious move to support the future of financial innovation in Australia."

Meanwhile MH Carnegie & Co principal Mark Carnegie, who recently launched two crypto funds, welcomed the report but has concerns over the speed of the regulation.

"The speed at which we're trying to actually implement regulatory change, and the speed with which this technology is changing, are just poles apart," he said.

"Based on the market licensing recommendations, we will now prepare for a digital currency exchange licence, if ASIC will engage."

Read more: Decentralised Autonomous OrganisationAndrew BraggCaroline BowlerASICBTC MarketsMark Carnegie
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Advisers closer to professionalisation: FASEA
Former Dover adviser banned
Former Spectrum chief cops additional bans
ASIC looks to extend CFD intervention
ASIC eyes employee super fund choice
Capstone drops jailed adviser
ASIC extends SoA relief measure
ASIC calls for stronger whistleblowing policies
ASIC commences proceedings against Diversa
Mainstream shareholders vote in favour of Apex

Editor's Choice

Ex-Pengana staff launch boutique

KARREN VERGARA
Five former Pengana staff members have emerged to launch the boutique, Pella Funds Management.

Rest firms up net zero pathway

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Industry fund Rest has released its roadmap to net zero and scenario analysis on the impact of climate change on investment returns.

Superhero offers access to Bitcoin ETF

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Investing platform Superhero announced the availability of the first Bitcoin ETF to Australian investors, after it listed in the US yesterday.

Lakehouse Capital co-founder to depart

ANNABELLE DICKSON
After five years, the Sydney-based investment firm is bidding farewell to its chief investment officer and co-founder.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cassandra Crowe

HEAD OF CONSULTANTS AND RESEARCH
T. ROWE PRICE INTERNATIONAL LTD
T. Rowe Price vice president, head of consultant relations Australia and New Zealand Cassandra Crowe is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. Here she explains her philosophy for making a positive difference. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.