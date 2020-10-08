NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Crypto exchange owners charged
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 8 OCT 2020   12:12PM

The founders of derivatives cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX are facing criminal charges for allegedly violating anti-money laundering laws and basic compliance procedures.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has charged co-founders Arthur Hayes (chief executive), Samuel Reed (chief technology officer), Gregory Dwyer and Ben Delo, who operate Hong Kong-based BitMEX, touted as the world's largest cryptocurrency derivatives platform.

The CFTC alleges that from November 2014 and until now, BitMEX has illegally offered leveraged retail commodity transactions, futures, options, and swaps on cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, ether and litecoin.

Among its alleged violations, BitMEX failed to implement know-your-customer procedures, a customer information program and anti-money laundering procedures.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

BitMEX allows clients to leverage trades at a ratio of 100 to 1 via its several entities: Holding Limited, ABS Global Trading Limited, Shine Effort Inc Limited, and HDR Global Services (Bermuda) Limited.

In response to the charges, BitMEX responded: "We strongly disagree with the US government's heavy-handed decision to bring these charges, and intend to defend the allegations vigorously. From our early days as a start-up, we have always sought to comply with applicable US laws, as those laws were understood at the time and based on available guidance."

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

In the meantime, BitMEX said it is "operating entirely as normal and all funds are safe."

In January 2020, BitMEX's daily trading volume exceeded US$3 billion. The CFTC estimates BitMEX earned fees of over US$1 billion since it began operating.

The CFTC's division of enforcement director James McDonald said: "Effective anti-money laundering procedures are among the fundamental requirements of intermediaries in the derivatives markets, whether in traditional products or in the growing digital asset market. This action shows the CFTC will continue to work vigilantly to protect the integrity of these markets."

The CFTC is seeking among other things, a trading ban and permanent injunction from BitMEX violating the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), and for it to pay civil monetary penalties. It also wants BitMEX to be permanently registered and to restitute customers.

Read more: BitMEXCFTCCryptoABS Global Trading LimitedArthur HayesBen DeloCommodity Exchange ActCommodity Futures Trading CommissionGregory DwyerJames McDonaldSamuel Reed
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Manipulative trading at J.P. Morgan costs it over $1bn
J.P Morgan set to cough up US$1bn
Pension funds apply pressure on climate change
Bitcoin bonanza amid COVID-19 crisis
Volcker Rule tweak gets green light
Portfolio manager caught out faking returns
Crypto scams bite UK
Aussie fintech launches index-style crypto fund
Crypto exchange enters superannuation market
HHV reports $22m loss after rough year
Editor's Choice
AMP Capital included in UNPRI Leaders Group
ALLY SELBY  |   12:36PM
AMP Capital has been included in a prestigious list celebrating excellence in responsible investment, amid a turbulent year during which controversy after controversy has rocked the investment manager.
Melbourne firm wins $1.1bn in mandates
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:33PM
Melbourne's MSC Group has been appointed to provide trustee and fund administration services to three Australian fund managers that are 50% owned by Oaktree Capital Management.
Ausbil drops fees on global equities fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:26PM
Ausbil Investment Management has dropped the fees on a global equities fund with a sustainability focus by about 30bps.
Ratings house launches
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:04PM
A local consulting firm has launched a research service aiming to offer quality insights into a variety of investment vehicles, particularly targeting the ratings gap in complex products.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
8
Exceptional Advisor® Webinar Series - Regime-based Asset Allocation Webinar 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
12
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
OCT
13
VIC Investment Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ZnOIbZdU