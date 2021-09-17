NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Criminal charges filed against CBA

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 17 SEP 2021   12:13PM

ASIC has brought 30 criminal charges against Commonwealth Bank for mis-selling consumer credit insurance, with the bank to plead guilty.

The charges relate to CBA's promotion and sale of CreditCard Plus and Loan Protection policies as an add-on insurance product in branches, by telephone and online.

ASIC alleges that between 2011 and 2015, CBA made false or misleading representations to customers that the insurance policies had uses or benefits to those customers when part or all the benefits were not available.

ASIC referred the matter to the Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions, which will prosecute the case in the Federal Court.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

The alleged conduct from CBA that is the subject of these charges was revealed during the Royal Commission and is the subject of a case study in the final report from Commissioner Hayne.

This is the second criminal prosecution under consumer protection provision s12DB of the ASIC Act (alleging false and misleading representations) against a bank after ASIC filed charges against ME Bank in May 2021.

The penalty for each of the 30 offences is up to $1.7 million.

CBA released a statement to the ASX acknowledging the proceedings.

"CBA has cooperated fully with ASIC during its investigation... CBA will plead guilty to the charges and has agreed a statement of facts with ASIC and the CDPP," the bank said.

CBA added that it has sent compensation to the 165 customers who are the subject of these proceedings and that it apologises and accepts the conduct was unacceptable.

Read more: ASICCBACommonwealth Bank
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Former adviser banned after super theft
ASIC prepares advisers for DDO
ASIC provides licensing update
Former Vocus chair charged with insider trading
ASIC urged to act on common ownership
Former Macquarie chief to head ASIC, APRA regulator
Breach reporting guidance released
MySuper continues stellar performance
Super funds not ready for IDR
ASIC to watch member shunting to untested super products

Editor's Choice

Super funds to front committee hearing

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:37PM
Aware Super, AustralianSuper and Hostplus are set to appear before the Standing Committee on Economics' inquiry into common ownership on Monday.

ASIC prepares advisers for DDO

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
ASIC is urging financial advisers to be well prepared for the new Design and Distribution Obligations regime, warning that there should be no surprises when it kicks into gear on October 5.

Mercer superannuation executive resigns

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
A long-serving Mercer superannuation executive has left the firm to focus on board directorships.

CMC Markets buys ANZ Share Investing

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:01PM
The online trading platform is set to pay $25 million for the big four bank's share investing client base as the latter continues to simplify its banking strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.