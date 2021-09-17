Criminal charges filed against CBA

ASIC has brought 30 criminal charges against Commonwealth Bank for mis-selling consumer credit insurance, with the bank to plead guilty.

The charges relate to CBA's promotion and sale of CreditCard Plus and Loan Protection policies as an add-on insurance product in branches, by telephone and online.

ASIC alleges that between 2011 and 2015, CBA made false or misleading representations to customers that the insurance policies had uses or benefits to those customers when part or all the benefits were not available.

ASIC referred the matter to the Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions, which will prosecute the case in the Federal Court.

The alleged conduct from CBA that is the subject of these charges was revealed during the Royal Commission and is the subject of a case study in the final report from Commissioner Hayne.

This is the second criminal prosecution under consumer protection provision s12DB of the ASIC Act (alleging false and misleading representations) against a bank after ASIC filed charges against ME Bank in May 2021.

The penalty for each of the 30 offences is up to $1.7 million.

CBA released a statement to the ASX acknowledging the proceedings.

"CBA has cooperated fully with ASIC during its investigation... CBA will plead guilty to the charges and has agreed a statement of facts with ASIC and the CDPP," the bank said.

CBA added that it has sent compensation to the 165 customers who are the subject of these proceedings and that it apologises and accepts the conduct was unacceptable.