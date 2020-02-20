Count Financial treads new path

Count Financial is preparing for a rough couple of years as it transitions to a new pricing model. That said, the amount of advice being produced by the licensee has more than doubled despite losing 26% of its advisers.

In its 1H20 results announcement, CountPlus provided an update on the Count Financial business following its acquisition in late 2019.

Count Financial reported a loss of 99 advisers in the year to December 2019, down from 380 to 281. Count said this was anticipated due to regulatory reform and changes to pricing models.

However, the decision to close Total Financial Solutions saw 45 of its 78 advisers transition to the Count licence, bringing its total advisers to 326.

Despite the overall drop in adviser numbers, from 1 October to 31 December 2019 Count Financial advisers produced and issued 1272 advice documents. In the same period of 2018, just 611 advice documents were produced and issued.

However, Count is preparing itself for a further fall in adviser numbers.

In the 2019 calendar year more than 15% of Australia's advisers left the industry. The first seven months of 2020 has already seen close to 400 advisers exit, Rainmaker analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register shows.

"Significant challenges come into play in the 2021 financial year as we move away from grandfathered revenue, reposition our business model, and face the risk of falling adviser numbers due to regulatory change," CountPlus said.

Adding further pressure is the fact Count has been late to the market in addressing the user pays trend in advice businesses, it added.

Historically, CountPlus said, Count Financial has charged relatively low fees to member firms, subsidising software costs and professional indemnity insurance.

With Count Financial failing to turn a profit in recent years, CountPlus has removed some of these subsidies already and is now working with firms to determine where revenue will be redirected to clients.

This all forms part of the licensees' new user pays model which it began transitioning to in December with costs so far totaling just over $2 million.

About 60% of Count's revenue is grandfathered and with the likes of Colonial First State ending grandfathered commissions ahead of the January 2021 deadline, Count said it must prepare for others bringing forward their plans.

"To mitigate the impact of the changes to these grandfathered arrangements, we are well advanced in our plans to have our new pricing model embedded by 1 July 2020," it said.

"Key to bringing our advisers on this change journey will be open communication and collaboration with our advisers, various calculators and tools to assist them and building a "new world" value proposition that is sustainable for clients, firms and Count Financial."