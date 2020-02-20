Consultation on mortgage broker best interests duty opens

The corporate watchdog has started a four week consultation process to draft guidance on the new best interests duty for Australia's mortgage brokers.

From July 1 this year, mortgage brokers will be legally required to act in the best interests of consumers and to prioritise their clients when providing credit assistance.

Following recommendations from the Hayne Royal Commission, the parliament introduced a best interests duty for mortgage brokers in February 2019.

The duty seeks to align the interests and expectations of the consumer with that of their mortgage broker, with ASIC proposing brokers should consider products holistically to assess whether they are in the client's best interests.

ASIC said its proposed guidance will help the country's mortgage brokers to meet these legal obligations.

"ASIC's proposed guidance will assist mortgage brokers to comply with these new legal obligations by setting out ASIC's views on what the best interests duty provisions require and steps that can minimise the risk of non-compliance," it said.

Industry stakeholders have been invited to provide submissions touching on the factors considered most relevant in assessing whether a home loan product is in the consumer's best interests; whether the overall value of a product should be considered where non-cost considerations affect what's in the best interest of the client; and any other factors that should be considered.

ASIC is also proposing that brokers tailor how they present their product options and recommendations to individual clients and emphasise the educative role of a broker. Stakeholders must also answer how mortgage brokers can act in a consumer's best interests when assisting a client to apply for a product when they have recommended another product.

ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes said the consultation will provide more clarity to mortgage brokers.

"The obligations properly align the interests of mortgage brokers with the interests and expectations of their clients - the borrowers," he said.

"Consumers should feel confident that their broker is offering the best loan for their circumstances and we expect that consumer outcomes will improve as a result of this reform.

"We have released this draft guidance for consultation as early as possible, to help promote certainty for mortgage brokers as industry prepares for the new obligations to commence in July."

ASIC said the guidance will provide practical examples for mortgage brokers to follow.

"Consistent with the legislation, the draft guidance is high-level and principles-based, but also incorporates practical examples," it said.

"The purpose of the guidance is to explain the obligations introduced by the government; it does not prescribe conduct or impose additional obligations."

The guidance will be structured around the key steps typical to credit assistance, including gathering information, considering available products and presenting these and a recommendation to the client.

The corporate regulator has called for submissions from stakeholders by March 20, as to assist brokers to meet the new obligations.

"ASIC welcomes views from all interested stakeholders on the proposals in CP 327, as well as the draft guidance," it said.

"This will allow ASIC to understand how the guidance can best assist brokers to meet these new legal obligations.

"ASIC expects that the new obligations will also improve competition in the home lending market."

The guidance is due to be published before the legal obligations commence on July 1.