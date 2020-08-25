NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Clients value advice during pandemic
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 25 AUG 2020   12:29PM

Many advised clients are sticking with their financial planners as COVID-19 tests the resilience of practices, according to Investment Trends.

The latest study from the research house surveyed nearly 700 financial advisers in May at the height of the global pandemic and found that while advisers have minimised client attrition, this unfortunately has not translated to maintaining profitability.

A record high of 41% advisers said their practice was less profitable compared to last year (38%). In 2018, only a minimal number of advisers (18%) grappled with remaining profitable, the report showed.

The pandemic has fueled a number of challenges advisers were facing, including meeting compliance obligations, which is a bugbear for the majority (67%), and providing affordable advice, which almost half of advisers struggle with (46%).

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

The advice practices that were able to rise above these challenges and stay afloat in terms net profit, and client and profitability growth were more adept at handling compliance-related obligations via technological efficiency.

"These high performing practices were also far more likely to be prepared for COVID-19 related disruptions from a technology and operations perspective, highlighting the importance for all planners to optimise their technology stack for operational and client-facing benefits," research director at Investment Trends Recep Peker said.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

Interestingly, the report found a growing cohort of self-licensed planners.

Almost a third of advisers currently hold their own AFSL or operating in a boutique AFSL, showing a two-fold increase since 2016.

"More planners are heading down the self-licensing route, whether by choice or structural changes in the industry. As the dynamics of the advice market evolve, so do planners' support and service needs," he said.

A staggering number of self-licensed advisers (92%) outsource or use third-party expertise for compliance and audits services, research, professional development and paraplanning. Support needs that are being unmet revolve around developing effective advice/review processes, best-practice examples and technical support.

Read more: Investment Trends Recep Peker
VIEW COMMENTS
Editor's Choice
Melbourne boutique wins Crestone allocation
KANIKA SOOD
Crestone Wealth Management has allocated to a Melbourne boutique's real assets fund that targets 7-11% per year in returns while aiming for a measurable social impact.
CFA Institute call for feedback on new standard
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The CFA Institute is seeking feedback from the professional investor community on a consultation paper for a proposed disclosure standard for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments products.
ESG crisis returns overcooked: Research
KANIKA SOOD
ESG funds tallied up record inflows and touted better-than-market returns in the COVID-19 downturn but new academic research says there is no evidence that ESG scores contributed anything beyond traditional models.
AIST calls for top-ups for low-income ERS recipients
ANNABELLE DICKSON, KANIKA SOOD
Government should top up the superannuation balances of Australians who make less than $39,837 a year and genuinely accessed their superannuation under ERS, according to the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something OXgrWZ00