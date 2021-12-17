NEWS
Superannuation

Choice products not so choice: APRA

BY CHLOE WALKER, KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 17 DEC 2021   10:25AM

Several superannuation funds that flunked the inaugural Your Future, Your Super test, are also failing Choice members, the latest APRA heatmaps reveal.

The prudential regulator slapped retail and industry superannuation funds alike with the lowest grade possible in its inaugural Choice heatmap.

Perpetual WealthFocus' Diversified Income Fund was the worst-performing option based on a seven-year period, delivering just 2.25% p.a. and falling short of 2.55% from its benchmark.

A slew of OnePath options failed egregiously. OnePath's OA Frontier - OnePath Tax Effective Income returned 5.35% p.a. but failed by 2.27%, while its OnePath Active Growth fell short of the benchmark by 2.12% p.a.

APRA issued a red alert on a myriad of AMP products such as the FS Choice - AMP Capital Multi-Asset and SS Select - AMP Capital Multi-Asset options.

Equity Trustees Superannuation, with AON Master Trust and Zurich Master Superannuation Fund as trustees for different products, saw a sea of amber and red for options such as Zurich Super's Priority Growth NCF and Capital Stable NCF, and smartMonday PRIME.

Many industry funds also featured on the list. Christian Super's Ethical Stable failed the benchmark by 1.22% p.a., as did EISS Super's Conservative Balanced, which failed by 1.29% p.a.

Aware Super Personalised Diversified Socially Responsible Investment option failed by 0.74% p.a., so did its Tailored Super Plan - Balanced Fund (-0.91% p.a.) and Tailored Super Plan - Growth Fund (-1.14% p.a).

Choice products offered by Colonial First State Investments, Commonwealth Bank Group Super, CareSuper, Mine Super and BT Funds Management failing over a seven-year period also feature prominently on the heatmap.

Overall, APRA's first Choice product heatmaps show that an overwhelming 60% are underperforming and many charge members high fees for no value.

The prudential regulator calculated Fiducian Super's Ultra Growth Fund to be the most costly for members, charging a fee of 2.98% based on a $50,000 balance.

Members are not getting their money's worth with AMP SignatureSuper's AMP Capital Multi-Asset (2.64%), Crescent Wealth's Super Growth (2.48%), Tidswell Personal Super - Schroder Strategic Growth Fund (2.46%), and Asgard Employee Superannuation Account's  SMA High Growth (2.15%), which all scored a red card for charging excessive fees.

The likes of IOOF, AMP and MLC saw several of their products painted red across both performance and cost.

The Choice Heatmap, which captures products and options in which members have made an active decision to invest, represents the first time the performance of this segment of the market has been exposed to such public scrutiny.

The MySuper Heatmap, meanwhile, which was first published in 2019, has been expanded to include each product's assessment result received under the new

In aggregate, the two heatmaps cover 60% of member benefits in the APRA-regulated superannuation sector.

Alongside each heatmap, APRA has also published an insights paper highlighting key findings plus two technical papers with more detailed findings.

APRA intends to leverage its Superannuation Data Transformation to further refine and expand its Choice Heatmap over coming years to cover more of the sector.

Executive board member Margaret Cole said APRA would now further intensify its supervision on the trustees of products that had been shown up on the heatmaps as delivering sub-standard member outcomes.

"Superannuation members deserve confidence that their retirement savings are being well-looked after, regardless of what type of fund or product their money is invested in," Cole said.

"Although there have been benefits generated for members from industry consolidation and reductions in fees in recent years, these heatmaps show there remains considerable room for improvement in member outcomes.

"In particular, a sizeable proportion of the choice sector has been exposed for delivering poor outcomes, especially considering these products generally charge higher fees than their MySuper equivalents."

Cole said APRA expects the Choice Heatmap to have the same sort of impact as the MySuper Heatmap, which has contributed to fees falling and 22 products merging or exiting the market since it was published at the end of 2019.

"With a legal duty to act in their members' best financial interests, all trustees should now be scrutinising the heatmap findings to assess the outcomes they are delivering members, better understand any drivers of poor performance and then taking prompt action to address areas of concern," Cole said.

"If they are unable or unwilling to do so, they need seriously to reconsider whether their members would be better served with their money elsewhere."

