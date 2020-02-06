NEWS
Financial Planning
Calls for review of advice regulation
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 6 FEB 2020   12:12PM

CPA Australia is campaigning government for a state funded review into the regulatory frameworks overseeing financial advice, which it believes alienate consumers and small business from the sector.

In its pre-budget submission the peak body for certified practicing accountants, CPA Australia has called on the government to implement a raft of ideas designed to stimulate the economy.

Chiefly, CPA wants the government to reduce the regulatory burden faced by accountants, pointing to the regulation of financial planning advice as a thorn in the sector's side.

It comes after CPA Australia scrapped its advice offering in July 2018 after a review determined it to be no longer financially viable.

In its submission, CPA noted the myriad federal acts advisers were required to comply with, including the Corporations Act, Tax Agent Services Act, National Consumer Credit Protection Act, and other obligations imposed under the ASIC Act and FASEA to name a few.

"Often there is no harmonisation between these regulatory frameworks, or even within a single regulatory framework," CPA said.

"Depending on how the licensing and registration system is set up, an accountant in practice may need to hold multiple licenses and/or registration to be able to provide one piece of advice."

The advocacy body highlighted research it had produced which found almost 90% of accountants in practice find the compliance burden of differing legislative frameworks an issue, with less than a quarter saying they have a clear understanding of their obligations.

CPA also said regulatory complexity was increasing the cost of accessing accounting services, with almost 50% of practitioners indicating they had to increase fees to cover compliance costs.

"This is also happening at a time where the financial services sector is experiencing a major structural adjustment, with service providers exiting the sector in significant numbers," CPA said.

"The impact of this structural adjustment is a growing advice gap in the market, which is to the detriment of those who need financial advice in an increasingly complex world with an ageing population."

The government should therefore fund a holistic review of its financial regulatory frameworks, CPA Australia said.

"CPA Australia and other professional bodies have a shared goal to build a broader and robust solution that will enable both businesses and Australians to not only access the advice they need but to fully understand that advice," the submission reads.

