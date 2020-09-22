Boutique welcomes operations chief

A former executive of Lazard Asset Management has moved to a $10 billion Sydney-based boutique to lead its operations.

Melanie McQuire is the new chief operating officer at Maple-Brown Abbott, responsible for the firm's operating and technology strategy, as well as its platform.

McQuire reports to chief executive and managing director Sophia Rahmani.

Additionally, she will oversee product and platform management across Maple-Brown Abbott's Australian managed investment schemes, UCITS platform and institutional and high-net-worth mandates.

McQuire spent over eight years at Lazard in a similar role. Prior to that she worked at Macquarie Bank and ING Investment Management.

Before Rahmani was appointed chief in July 2019, she was the firm's chief operating officer. She said that McQuire's appointment significantly builds on what is already a strong team, at a time where Maple-Brown Abbott is focusing on continuing to evolve, diversify and grow.

"Melanie has outstanding experience in the financial services industry, as a chief operating officer for a global investment firm and equities product manager, as well as her work with separately managed accounts," Rahmani said.