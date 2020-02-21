Blockchain startup raises $68m, ordered to return funds

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has settled charges against a blockchain startup, after it raised $68 million through an unregistered "initial coin offering".

Enigma MPC, based in San Francisco and Israel, raised approximately $68 million (US$45 million) from the sale of 75 million of its digital coins (called ENG Tokens) to almost 6,000 people in 2017.

Enigma issued the tokens to investors through its Cayman Islands-based subsidiary, Enigma ENG International and paid promoters "to tout Enigma as a good investment opportunity" on blog posts, social media and discussion boards.

The startup told investors it would use the funds to develop a digital trading platform and a data marketplace for cryptocurrency-related data.

The company also planned to use the funds to develop a marketplace for other types of data as well, dubbed the "Enigma DataMarketplace".

The SEC found that a purchaser of this initial coin offering (ICO) would have reasonable expectation of obtaining a return from their investment, based on Enigma's efforts to build its business and its statement to investors that they could expect to "profit upon the successful development and network launch" of the startup's new products and token sales.

However, when Enigma delivered the tokens to purchasers they had "no consumptive use with any Enigma product" and could not be utilised by investors as a medium of exchange for other products.

The US regulator also found the company did not register the ICO tokens as securities as per federal security laws and the ICO did not qualify for an exemption from these legal requirements.

Enigma has agreed to return the funds from the sold ENG Tokens to investors through a claims process and will now register these tokens as securities.

It has agreed to file periodic reports with the SEC and will cough up a $500,000 penalty.

The SEC's Boston associate director for enforcement, John Dugan, said the settlement will provide compensation to wronged investors.

"All investors are entitled to receive certain information from issuers in connection with a securities offering, whether it involves more traditional assets or novel ones," he said.

"The remedies... provide ICO investors with an opportunity to obtain compensation and provide investors with the information to which they are entitled as they make investment decisions."

The SEC has ordered Enigma to "cease and desist committing or causing any violations" of the federal securities registration laws.

The blockchain startup consented to the SEC's order without admitting or denying its findings.