Financial Planning

Benefits of advice reforms yet to materialise

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 24 AUG 2021   12:33PM

The myriad of regulatory reforms in the financial advice industry is raising concerns about the effects on the accessibility and quality of advice.

This is according to Rainmaker's latest analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register, which saw almost 9000 advisers exit the industry over the last 30 months. This averages to 300 advisers leaving the industry each month.

Since the 2017-19 Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry, an overhaul of the advice sector has become a major priority.

"We are yet to see the evidence, however, of how all these regulatory changes have improved the outcomes for those who seek financial advice," Rainmaker said.

"While this adviser exodus has been associated with the massive disruption now befalling the financial advice sector, the harsh reality is that it has resulted raising levels of concern regarding both the quality and availability of financial advice in Australia, at least insofar as it's delivered through human advisers."

Rainmaker highlights several reforms currently in the works that may further impact both the quality of advice and the number of advisers who may be prompted to leave the profession.

Ongoing fee arrangements; lack of independence statements; and consent to pass on costs are three reforms under the Financial Sector Reform Act.

The Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO) will take effect in October while all existing registered financial advisers have until 1 January 2022 to pass the FASEA exam (with a nine-month extension granted in some cases).

Finally, the Better Advice Bill, which is yet to be legislated, will have implications ranging from registration of financial advisers, moving to a single disciplinary body, to additional penalties and sanctions for breaching obligations under the Corporations Act, Rainmaker said.

