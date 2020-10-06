NEWS
Investment
Benchmark-lagging LIC faces strategic review
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 6 OCT 2020   12:29PM

A listed investment company with a 33-year history has announced its board will now undertake a strategic review of the fund's structure and operations, after an extended period of poor returns.

The Templeton Global Growth Fund (ASX: TGG) returned -11.38% over the six months to June 30, with the fund returning -3.92% over a 12-month period. In comparison, the LIC's benchmark, the MSCI AC World (net dividends) index, returned -4.28% and 4.08% over the same time periods.

Longer term, TGG has consistently underperformed its benchmark, returning 3.11% on a three-year basis, 3.55% on a five-year basis, and 9.03% on a 10-year basis.

Meantime, its benchmark returned 10.03%, 8.82% and 11.41%, respectively.

In an ASX statement, the board acknowledged shareholder concerns surrounding the company's performance, noting it had been "another challenging year for value investment managers".

"The strategic review is expected to be completed in the first quarter of calendar 2021," it said.

"It will consider a range of options that seek to maximize shareholder value and will seek to address key shareholder concerns relating to the discount to NTA at which TGG shares trade."

The fund is managed by Templeton Global Equity Group, a subsidiary of Franklin Templeton Investments, and while it boasts a history that "few LICs can match", the fund has persistently traded at a discount to NTA.

As of September 25, TGG reported a NTA before tax of $1.38, and at the time, was trading at $1.16 on the ASX. At the time of writing, shares had lifted to $1.20.

"Throughout the strategic review, TGG and its board will continue to remain focused on implementing the company's strategy and delivering for shareholders," TGG said.

The board has already taken a range of actions in a bid to create value for shareholders, as announced in its annual report.

These include a reduction in the company's management expense ratio from 1.28% to 1.02%, a shift in the board's approach to dividends, the continuation of an on-market share buyback program, and a renewal of the investment management agreement with Franklin Templeton Investments Australia - which resulted in a reduction in fees (from 1% of net asset value to 0.75% of market capitalization, to provide an incentive to reduce the discount to NTA).

As of June 30, TGG's top holdings included Wheaton Precious Materials (3.7%), Roche (3.5%), Bayer (3.5%), Samsung (3.4%), Kroger (3.3%), Comcast (3.3%), United Parcel Service (3.3%), Verizon Communications (3%, Taiwan Semiconductor (2.8%) and Sony (2.7%).

A spokesperson for the fund told Financial Standard that TGG has approximately $270 million in funds under management, with a little over 4500 shareholders.

Editor's Choice
ESG ETF demand rises: Research
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Wealth managers are increasingly using ETFs to incorporate ethical and responsible investing, flagging that this strategy will eventually substitute the actively-managed part of their portfolios.
Another MLC advice firm exits group
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
A former MLC-licensed financial advice firm has left the dealer group following the IOOF takeover to join FYG Planners Group.
Australian Ethical cuts fees
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Australian Ethical has cut fees for super fund members as part of what it says is a continued effort to provide lower cost ethical investment options.
Super funds lag on disclosure
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Despite growing demand for it, Australia's superannuation funds are dragging their feet when it comes to portfolio holdings disclosure.
