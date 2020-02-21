Bell FG appoints director, releases FY results

Bell Financial Group has appointed an industry veteran as a non-executive director to its board, effective immediately.

Christine Feldmanis adds the role to her already impressive resume; currently serving as a director of Perpetual Equity Investment Company, IMF Bentham, FIIG Securities, Utilities of Australia and Hunter Water Corporation.

She is also currently the chair of Bell Asset Management. The similarly named global equities manager is not a subsidiary of Bell Financial Group, but shares common directors on its board.

Bell Financial Group said Feldmanis brings extensive experience and knowledge to the board.

"Feldmanis has extensive industry knowledge of financial markets, and significant experience in business operations, finance, risk management and governance," it said.

"She is an experienced director with appointments across the spectrum of private and public companies, government organisations and not-for-profits."

Feldmanis has also held chief executive and chief financial officer roles throughout her career, including as the managing director of Treasury Group Investment Services and chief financial officer and general manager of the NSW Treasury Corporation.

She also spent five years as a part-time lecturer at the University of Technology Sydney in its business school.

It comes as Bell Financial Group releases its full year results, recording a profit (after tax) of $32.4 million; an increase of 33%.

The group's revenue increased by 16% in the same period, hitting $254 million.

Shareholders will receive a dividend of 4.5 cents per share, bringing the full year dividend to 8.0 cents per share.

Bell Financial Group executive chair, Alastair Provan, said 2019 proved to be a successful year for all businesses within the group.

"2019 was another successful year for Bell Financial Group. Our various revenue streams grew strongly, our funds under advice (FUA) are at record levels and our closing share price on December 31 was 40% higher than a year ago," he said.

"All businesses within the group were again profitable, with our equity capital markets (ECM) division making a notable contribution. We completed 120 capital raisings on behalf of ASX-listed companies raising $2.5 billion in new equity capital."

These include the acquisition of two structured loans products and associated sales and product development teams from Macquarie Bank. The acquisition increased Bell Potter Capital's loan book to almost $550 million and provides access to the independent financial planners channel. It will also provide new products for the firm's stockbroking clients.

The group expects the acquisition to have "significant impact" on Bell Potter Capital's revenue this year.

Provan also teased an upcoming external client for the firms TPP platform.

"We have a dedicated project team working on the TPP platform to enable it to execute, clear and settle equity and derivative transactions for our online and full service businesses as well as providing these services to external third parties," he said.

He said TPP has applied to the ASX to become a General Clearing Participant, enabling it to clear Bell Group members as well as external third parties and is expecting formal approval shortly.

"We anticipate TPP will process and clear the first full service trades for Bell Potter Securities in the second quarter of 2020," he said.

"This initiative represents both an opportunity to materially reduce our cost of producing a contract note and to continue to grow via a new business stream. We are currently engaged in discussions with a major ASX Participant who we hope will become our first external client."