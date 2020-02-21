NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Bell FG appoints director, releases FY results
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 21 FEB 2020   12:37PM

Bell Financial Group has appointed an industry veteran as a non-executive director to its board, effective immediately.

Christine Feldmanis adds the role to her already impressive resume; currently serving as a director of Perpetual Equity Investment Company, IMF Bentham, FIIG Securities, Utilities of Australia and Hunter Water Corporation.

She is also currently the chair of Bell Asset Management. The similarly named global equities manager is not a subsidiary of Bell Financial Group, but shares common directors on its board.

Bell Financial Group said Feldmanis brings extensive experience and knowledge to the board.

"Feldmanis has extensive industry knowledge of financial markets, and significant experience in business operations, finance, risk management and governance," it said.

"She is an experienced director with appointments across the spectrum of private and public companies, government organisations and not-for-profits."

Feldmanis has also held chief executive and chief financial officer roles throughout her career, including as the managing director of Treasury Group Investment Services and chief financial officer and general manager of the NSW Treasury Corporation.

She also spent five years as a part-time lecturer at the University of Technology Sydney in its business school.

It comes as Bell Financial Group releases its full year results, recording a profit (after tax) of $32.4 million; an increase of 33%.

The group's revenue increased by 16% in the same period, hitting $254 million.

Shareholders will receive a dividend of 4.5 cents per share, bringing the full year dividend to 8.0 cents per share.

Bell Financial Group executive chair, Alastair Provan, said 2019 proved to be a successful year for all businesses within the group.

"2019 was another successful year for Bell Financial Group. Our various revenue streams grew strongly, our funds under advice (FUA) are at record levels and our closing share price on December 31 was 40% higher than a year ago," he said.

"All businesses within the group were again profitable, with our equity capital markets (ECM) division making a notable contribution. We completed 120 capital raisings on behalf of ASX-listed companies raising $2.5 billion in new equity capital."

These include the acquisition of two structured loans products and associated sales and product development teams from Macquarie Bank. The acquisition increased Bell Potter Capital's loan book to almost $550 million and provides access to the independent financial planners channel. It will also provide new products for the firm's stockbroking clients.

The group expects the acquisition to have "significant impact" on Bell Potter Capital's revenue this year.

Provan also teased an upcoming external client for the firms TPP platform.

"We have a dedicated project team working on the TPP platform to enable it to execute, clear and settle equity and derivative transactions for our online and full service businesses as well as providing these services to external third parties," he said.

He said TPP has applied to the ASX to become a General Clearing Participant, enabling it to clear Bell Group members as well as external third parties and is expecting formal approval shortly.

"We anticipate TPP will process and clear the first full service trades for Bell Potter Securities in the second quarter of 2020," he said.

"This initiative represents both an opportunity to materially reduce our cost of producing a contract note and to continue to grow via a new business stream. We are currently engaged in discussions with a major ASX Participant who we hope will become our first external client."

Read more: Bell Financial GroupBell Potter CapitalChristine FeldmanisAlastair ProvanBell Asset ManagementBell Potter SecuritiesFIIG SecuritiesHunter Water CorporationIMF BenthamMacquarie BankNSW Treasury CorporationPerpetual Equity Investment CompanyTreasury Group Investment ServicesUniversity of Technology SydneyUtilities of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Perth advice firm folds
Ellerston hires from Colonial First State
FIIG makes first impact investing play
Boutique hires from Ellerston Capital
Former IOOF company loses court battle in timber scheme
Ned Bell knocks at Channel Capital
M&G sets up shop down under
Clime Capital settles class action
Short-seller knife twist for YouTube fundie
Advice software firm appoints sales lead
Editor's Choice
Focus to acquire stake in MEDIQ
KANIKA SOOD
Following its acquisition of a stake in Escala Partners, New York-based Focus Financial Partners is set to buy a slice of Melbourne-based MEDIQ Financial Services.
The sick short: Banking big on the coronavirus
ALLY SELBY
With the coronavirus, now dubbed COVID-19, impacting not only many lives, but now also the bottom line of some of the world's biggest companies, investors are chasing shorting opportunities to bank big on the pandemic.
Former SMSFA chair returns to role
HARRISON WORLEY
A former chair of the SMSF Association has returned for another stint in the top job.
Super chief opposes SG increase
ELIZA BAVIN
The chief executive of a $5.5 billion industry superannuation fund has spoken out against increasing the superannuation guarantee to 12% in a submission to the Retirement Income Review.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something jQLE0KP6