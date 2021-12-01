NEWS
Superannuation

Aware Super, VISSF finalise merger

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 DEC 2021   12:40PM

Aware Super has completed the successor fund transfer with the Victorian Independent Schools Superannuation Fund (VISSF).

From today, VISSF members are now part of Aware Super, with the latter now supporting more than 200,000 members in the education industry.

Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said that now the merger is complete, the fund's priority is to ensure VISSF members are supported in their transition into Aware Super and experience all of the benefits of being part of a larger fund.

"Our focus now is to ensure that we carry on the incredible legacy established by VISSF's passionate and progressive founders more than 60 years ago and drive genuine economies of scale to provide all of our members with top performance and services, while striving to reduce our fees," Stewart said.

This is the third merger Aware Super has completed in the past 18 months, including mergers with VicSuper and WA Super in 2020.

Stewart said the speed with which the fund has delivered three significant mergers is testament to the incredible experience of its dedicated merger team.

"Over the past three years there has been unprecedented consolidation in Australia's superannuation industry, and there is more to come," she said.

"Aware Super has been at the forefront of this activity, with a dedicated team of experienced merger professionals helping to smooth the pathway to successful mergers."

She also hinted at further mergers for Aware Super down the line.

"Over the past two years we have learned some incredible lessons about how to make successful mergers happen - lessons we will look to deploy in future merger opportunities," she said.

"Our team's experience and deep understanding of how to deliver what can be complex mergers in a streamlined and effective way means we have been able to deliver three mergers in less than two years and, along with that, provide numerous benefits to our members."

In other merger news, UniSuper has committed to explore a merger with $105 billion industry fund UniSuper.

