Australian Sustainable Finance Initiative launches

A coalition of more than 80 organisations including banks, insurers, superannuation funds and other stakeholders has released an ambitious list of recommendations to transform Australia's financial system to sustainable outcomes.

The Australian Sustainable Finance Initiative has released its final roadmap, outlining 37 recommendations to enable the financial services sector. In conjunction with regulators and governments, it aims to "strengthen Australia's financial system with the aim of recovering from the impacts of COVID-19 and delivering a transition to a net zero, resource-efficient and inclusive economy".

The 37 recommendations are structured around four pillars - embedding sustainability into leadership; integrating sustainability into practice; enabling resilience for all Australians; and building sustainable finance markets.

"Our goal and our vision can't be achieved without achieving each of those four pillars in our view," ASFI co-chair Simon O'Connor said.

"These are complex, system-wide challenges we're trying to address, which can only be addressed with system wide responses."

The roadmap was developed by working groups of more than 140 participants from over 80 organisations, including financial institutions, civil society, academia, regulators and government, and supported by APRA and ASIC, in observer roles.

"I think the process we went through to develop the roadmap, being really collaborative, really broad and really inclusive was necessary for us to come up with a plan to solve a broad, system-wide challenge," O'Connor said.

Delivery of the roadmap will be driven by a permanent sustainable finance body, to be established in 2021. The permanent sustainable finance body is meant to play a "triage" role to organise the workflow relating to the 37 commitments and the various stakeholders that will contribute to achieving those commitments, O'Connor said.

"We've recognised that having a forum that brings together the full spectrum of financial services, academics, regulators, government, and civil society is incredibly valuable," he said.

"There is a space for that collaboration to occur, to work thru the challenges and the work that's required as set out in the roadmap."

The sustainable finance body will not duplicate the work of other industry bodies such as the Responsible Investment Association Australasia, the Australian Banking Association, the Insurance Council or the Investor Group on Climate Change, but will be informed by those groups, he added.

"The intention is to establish that permanently, constituted with a board by the middle of next year to deliver the work of that roadmap, to start deliver a working group around taxonomy, guidance on [Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures] TCFD recommendations, to start convening a project group around the Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures] TFND and being the body that joins the dots of the activity that exists," O'Connor said.

Several recommendations engage directly with integrating sustainability practice through enhanced disclosure and reporting. They set the target of financial institutions with annual revenue of more than $100 million to report according to TCFD guidelines by 2030 on an if not, why not basis.

They also call for all ASX-listed companies, beginning with the ASX300, to report on TCFD by 2023 on an if not, why not basis as well. There is also a recommendation for the Australian finance industry that will also play "a leadership role" in the development of the TNFD.

The recommendations also cover enabling Australians to make "financial decisions based on their values and sustainability preferences", including recommendations to ensure financial advisers consider sustainability preferences of consumers, for ASIC to consider strengthening its Regulatory Guide to facilitate meaningful disclosures on ESG and ethical considerations in investment products, and for super funds to disclose their portfolio holdings within 90 days of each half year.

The roadmap also calls for removing roadblocks to developing a sustainable capital market in Australia, strengthening the resilience of markets and individual Australians, with regard to financial exclusions.