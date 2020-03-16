NEWS
Economics
Australia narrowly avoids 0.9% GDP blow: KPMG
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 16 MAR 2020   12:15PM

The COVID-19 pandemic would have served Australia's GDP a 0.9% blow if it hadn't been for the government's $17.6 billion economic stimulus package, according to research released today by KPMG.

The 0.9% near miss would amount to a $17 billion loss by the end of 2020, which would partially rebound by $12 billion over the next 12 months.

The report also found that 36 million workdays could be lost from workers withdrawing from the labour force to self-isolate or care for others.

KPMG said the government's fiscal stimulus package, announced on Thursday last week, will soften the impact of the coronavirus on the Australian economy and help boost business and consumer confidence.

However, KPMG's chief economist Brendan Rynne said COVID-19 will still materially impact both Australia and the global economy.

"History shows us that influenza pandemics have a material effect on the functioning of the global economy, as individuals change their normal pattern of behaviour," he said.

"Sickness and temporary or permanent withdrawal from the workforce, added to measures from the authorities like work and school closures, limitations on movement of travel by the public and quarantine procedures will all reduce labour productivity.

"Some of this lost output will be temporary in nature as workers catch-up and over-produce once the pandemic is over, but ultimately it is inevitable that some production will be permanently lost."

He argued the stimulus package will lead to a deficit in the next few years.

"We note that the aim of the stimulus package is to bring forward spending from the future," Rynne said.

"This will mean that from around late 2021, early 2022, the government will have to address the deficit by increasing taxes or reducing other expenditures and that businesses that have brought forward investments may not be able to do as much later on."

If the stimulus package is implemented in an "optimal and efficient" manner, more than $20 billion could be added to GDP over the next two years.

However, the future is littered with risk, KPMG said, with small to medium businesses needing to invest more than $30 billion in the economy over the next two years for GDP to hit this $20 billion figure.

"This is a significant ask; especially in an uncertain domestic and global business environment," KPMG said.

It warned the impacts of the coronavirus could be worse than expected.

"The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are unfolding in real time," KPMG said.

"If the pandemic turns out to be more acute and last longer than is currently anticipated then the economic impacts may be significantly greater."

KPMG said its modelling of the pandemic was by no means the "worst case scenario".

"We have sought to capture key elements of the pandemic that are known to date and/or are likely to occur with reasonable certainty in the near term," it said.

"The scenario does not assume widespread panic among populations but does assume people will be reluctant to travel in groups of strangers and to gather at large events such as sporting and cultural events.

"Further, the scenario does not assume the widespread closure by authorities of institutions such as schools, universities and aged care facilities. This, too, might change."

The analysis applied a series of "shocks" to the world economy, to see how Australia would fare if exports; including tourism, higher education and commodities, were delayed.

These include productivity loss from workers withdrawing from the labour market because they are too sick to work or need to care for others, a temporary increase in the user cost of capital, demand shocks, reduced anticipated consumption and declining revenue in higher education and education-related tourism expenditure by Chinese students.

"In modelling these shocks we have made conservative assumptions in terms of consumer behaviour and on the basis that there is not a wholesale closing of schools, universities and aged care centres," Rynne said.

"If these assumptions turn out to be false then the economic impacts of COVID-19 can be expected to be both larger and more prolonged than the scenario we have modelled.

"We recognise there are downside risks that may play out in terms of both the duration and reach of the pandemic and the potential for panic to spread to financial markets and result in an over-reaction that then feeds back into the real economy."

Despite this - and the recent toilet paper frenzy that has taken over the nation, KPMG believes the pandemic will not result in a "full-blown panic scenario".

"Despite evidence of households engaging in stockpiling behaviour that appears irrational and the recent heavy falls in financial markets, we believe the probability of the pandemic resulting in a full-blown panic scenario remains low," it said.

"We anticipate governments have an opportunity to implement a range of policies that can assist with reducing uncertainty and minimise the chances of such a scenario materialising, as the Australian, US and UK governments did last week."

However, the government's $17.6 billion stimulus package will only be effective if it correctly identifies the country's underlying economic issues, KPMG said.

"History suggests that the most effective stimulus packages developed by governments to an economic shock are ones that correctly identify the underlying economic symptoms and respond with targeted policies aimed at specifically treating those problems," it said.

Read more: KPMGAustraliaCOVID-19GDPcoronavirusBrendan Rynne
