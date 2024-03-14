Newspaper icon
ATO refers SMSF auditors to ASIC

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 14 MAR 2024   12:42PM

Fifteen self-managed super fund (SMSF) auditors have been reprimanded for performing in-house audits.

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) referred 15 SMSF auditors to ASIC following a review of files from audit firms.

ASIC said it had concerns that the financial statements for SMSF clients were prepared by the same firm that also conducted the audit, breaching auditor independence requirements.

As a result, ASIC imposed conditions on the registration of 13 SMSF auditors and accepted voluntary cancellations of two. The conditions "emphasise the restriction on performing in-house audits, require an independence review of all SMSF audit clients and notification of the conditions to their professional association," ASIC said.

One of the auditors who had conditions imposed has applied to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said independence is fundamental in protecting the integrity of the SMSF industry.

"SMSF auditors should carefully consider their structure and any services provided to audit clients to identify and evaluate independence," she said.

"ASIC will take action where appropriate to reinforce the independence requirements."

Between 1 October 2023 and 31 December 2023, ASIC acted against nine SMSF auditors where it believed they did not meet the required standards, including concerns with compliance and assurance standards, independence, registration conditions, and not being a fit and proper person.

Of those nine, five were referred to ASIC by the ATO.

