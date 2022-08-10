Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC working to improve breach reporting regime

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 AUG 2022   11:22AM

ASIC has said it is focused on improving the breach reporting regime that came into effect last October, following concerns that it's not operating as intended.

The regime, which applies to all AFSL and ACL holders, commenced in October 2021 and came off the back of the Royal Commission. Now, less than a year later, ASIC has acknowledged "a number of implementation challenges" impacting its operation.

ASIC said it will continue to engage with industry on reporting practices to further understand issues that are placing unnecessary compliance burden on businesses.

"ASIC will communicate clear expectations for compliance with the new regime and design solutions to ensure the consistency and quality of reporting meets the policy objectives of the regime, as well as improve the efficiency of ASIC's data collection and analysis," the regulator said.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes said the regulator is seeking "common-sense solutions".

"ASIC will consider whether enhancements are required to the approved form on the Regulatory Portal for lodging reports. We will also consider whether further practical guidance should be developed to assist licensees in meeting their obligations," he said.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

He added that Treasury will also be engaged to determine how the regime is meeting its policy objectives.

Responding, Corrs Chambers Westgarth said: "ASIC's announcement today is very public recognition by ASIC that the post-Royal Commission breach reporting regime has not operated as intended."

"This has caused a great deal of uncertainty and cost to industry."

ASIC acknowledged the investment made so far by the industry in implementing the reforms and said it will seek to minimise further impacts, though it remains committed to the successful implementation of the regime.

ASIC's first public report in relation to the breach reporting regime is to be published in October. The regulator said it will not name licensees or disclose the nature or number of reports lodged by licensees. However, this may change in future years - likely by 2024, it flagged.

Read more: ASICRoyal CommissionCorrs Chambers WestgarthSean HughesTreasury
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Review of ASIC funding model begins
ASIC flags 'significant' IDR compliance issues at super funds
Convicted former financial adviser banned for life
ASIC announces sizeable prosecution list
Initial review of RIC strategies underway
Contact AFCA now: ASIC urges Dixon Advisory clients
Advisers receive guidance on rights under FSCP
Adviser banned over early release scheme
FSC guidance looks to eliminate greenwashing
CHESS replacement delayed further, review underway

Editor's Choice

Jameson Capital appoints chief operating officer

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Jameson Capital has appointed Philippa Davies as its first chief operating officer.

Pension fund manager completes $600m MaxCap commitment

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Having completed the $600 million mandate it committed to in 2019, Dutch pension fund manager APG Investments has now expanded its agreement with MaxCap Group.

APRA releases annual corporate plan

CASSANDRA BALDINI
APRA published its updated plan to reinforce the financial soundness of the banking, insurance and superannuation industries over the next four years, with few surprises on offer.

Australian Eagle team to join Montgomery IM

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The team at Australian Eagle Asset Management will join the Montgomery Investment Management team as part of a new partnership next month.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.