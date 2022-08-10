ASIC working to improve breach reporting regime

ASIC has said it is focused on improving the breach reporting regime that came into effect last October, following concerns that it's not operating as intended.

The regime, which applies to all AFSL and ACL holders, commenced in October 2021 and came off the back of the Royal Commission. Now, less than a year later, ASIC has acknowledged "a number of implementation challenges" impacting its operation.

ASIC said it will continue to engage with industry on reporting practices to further understand issues that are placing unnecessary compliance burden on businesses.

"ASIC will communicate clear expectations for compliance with the new regime and design solutions to ensure the consistency and quality of reporting meets the policy objectives of the regime, as well as improve the efficiency of ASIC's data collection and analysis," the regulator said.

ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes said the regulator is seeking "common-sense solutions".

"ASIC will consider whether enhancements are required to the approved form on the Regulatory Portal for lodging reports. We will also consider whether further practical guidance should be developed to assist licensees in meeting their obligations," he said.

He added that Treasury will also be engaged to determine how the regime is meeting its policy objectives.

Responding, Corrs Chambers Westgarth said: "ASIC's announcement today is very public recognition by ASIC that the post-Royal Commission breach reporting regime has not operated as intended."

"This has caused a great deal of uncertainty and cost to industry."

ASIC acknowledged the investment made so far by the industry in implementing the reforms and said it will seek to minimise further impacts, though it remains committed to the successful implementation of the regime.

ASIC's first public report in relation to the breach reporting regime is to be published in October. The regulator said it will not name licensees or disclose the nature or number of reports lodged by licensees. However, this may change in future years - likely by 2024, it flagged.