ASIC warns Indigenous Australians over scams

In light of the National Scams Awareness Week, the corporate regulator is urging Indigenous Australians to be wary of scams.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission is one of the agencies responsible for the National Indigenous Consumer Strategy and reveals the costly effects of consumers giving out personal details over the phone and email.

There were 2767 scam reports from Indigenous consumers to the ACCC's Scamwatch in 2019, a 14% increase from 2018.

Despite the increase in reporting scams, there was a 30% decrease in losses compared to 2018 with the average loss in 2019 at $4858.

The greatest losses were to investment scams at $1.1 million. False billing came in at over $63,000. Men reported the most losses to investment scams with $341,797 lost, followed closely by women at $339,220 lost.

ASIC revealed phone calls as the top contact method by scammers with 756 reports and $632,049 reported lost. This was followed by email at 21% with 387 reports and $155,925 lost.

ASIC and the other members of NICS recommend Indigenous consumers need be cautious before sharing personal details over the phone and to hang up and call back using details from the caller's official website.

"If consumers are contacted by someone offering an investment and ways to make easy money, consumers should ask for more information about the company, and research whether the company is legitimate," ASIC said.

In addition, consumers are urged to take time to think things through and not be pressured into sharing personal information or investing money.

The National Indigenous Consumer Strategy is developed by Commonwealth, States and Territory consumer agencies, to focus efforts in working together to improve outcomes for Indigenous consumers.