ASIC urges insurance flexibility

ASIC has called on insurers to introduce flexible options, such as premium deferrals or reductions, to assist consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASIC issued an open letter to general and life insurers outlining its expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regulator said it is committed to working constructively and pragmatically with general and life insurers to help Australians affected by the pandemic to recover, and to aid the general functioning of the economy.

"ASIC expects insurers to handle insurance claims with utmost good faith and to deal with complaints genuinely, promptly, fairly and consistently," the regulator said.

"Insurers should be flexible in dealing with consumers' specific circumstances."

The regulator said in circumstances where a consumer is not able to pay premiums due to financial hardship stemming from COVID-19 the industry is expected to help consumers keep key coverage.

"This might include, where appropriate and reasonable, measures including premium 'holidays', deferrals, or reductions for a reasonable period of time," ASIC said.

"ASIC also expects insurers to communicate proactively, clearly and accurately with consumers about their insurance cover, recognising the rapidly changing situation they are facing."

ASIC recognised that some insurers introduced flexible options in response to the bushfires of summer 2019-20, and said a similar approach is important again now.

"We expect insurers to try to find workable options to allow consumers in hardship to continue their cover," ASIC said.

ASIC added that insurers are also expected to consider whether outcomes will be fair for consumers if they have to actively 'opt in' or make a request in order to receive any benefit insurers offer in response to COVID-19.

"Consumers who are struggling to pay their insurance premiums may simply allow the policy to lapse rather than contact their insurer to cancel it," the regulator said.

"If an insurer relies on consumers to contact them to discuss options for retaining their cover, this can result in inconsistent and unfair outcomes for policyholders."

"Vulnerable consumers will be under considerable stress - accordingly, for some benefits to be effective they may need to take effect automatically, without the need for any action by the consumer."

The regulator added that it expects insurers to handle insurance claims with utmost good faith and to deal with complaints genuinely, promptly, fairly and consistently.

Additionally, as recognised in ASIC and APRA's recent letter to superannuation trustees, ASIC said there will be a range of insurance related issues that arise due to the effects of COVID-19 on superannuation fund balances.

"We encourage insurers to work proactively with superannuation trustees to arrive at fair outcomes for members making insurance claims," it said.

