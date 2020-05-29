ASIC takes action on two AFSLs

ASIC has cancelled the ASFLs of two NSW-based financial service providers.

Sydney-based financial services provider Squareknot's licence cancellation took effect on 6 May 2020.

ASIC said the licence was cancelled after it found that Squareknot did not meet the base level financial requirements of its licence.

"Under the Corporations Act, an AFS licensee must comply with the conditions of its licence. ASIC may suspend or cancel an AFS licence if a licensee does not comply with its licence conditions," the regulator said.

Squareknot has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) for a review of ASIC's decision.

Meanwhile, ASIC also suspended the AFS licence of NSW-based Forex Plus Australia for six months effective from 5 May 2020.

Forex Plus' licence was suspended after ASIC became aware that it had not been providing financial services for some time.

"Under the Corporations Act, ASIC may suspend or cancel an AFS licence if the licensee has ceased providing financial services," ASIC said.

"Forex Plus has also failed to lodge its audited accounts for a number of years."

ASIC said AFSLs are required by law to lodge their audited accounts annually to demonstrate that they have adequate resources to provide the services covered by their licence and to conduct their business in compliance with law.

ASIC said it decided not to cancel the companies AFSL because the licensee has indicated that it may recommence providing financial services.

"Forex Plus will be required to lodge its audited accounts during the suspension period if it intends to recommence providing financial services," ASIC said.

Forex Plus also has the right to appeal to the AAT for a review of ASIC's decision.