Regulatory

ASIC sues former Freedom Insurance staff

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 25 OCT 2021   12:16PM

A former Freedom Insurance director and consultant will head to Federal Court for their alleged involvement in aggressive sales tactics.

ASIC has commenced civil penalty proceedings against former Freedom Insurance managing director of Keith Cohen and quality control manager Robert Oayda for allegedly breaching conflicted remuneration and other laws.

The alleged conduct relates to the marketing and selling by Freedom Insurance of insurance products issued by Swiss Re Life and Health Australia, including final expenses cover (a type of life cover), accidental death cover and accidental injury cover.

Some of the incentives sales agents could qualify for included overseas holidays and a Vespa scooter.

ASIC is taking action following the Hayne Royal Commission's case study of Freedom Insurance, which is now in liquidation. 

In one instance, the firm sold life insurance to an intellectually disabled man and only cancelled the policy after several instances of correspondence with his family.

ASIC said Cohen was knowingly concerned in, or party to, breaches of the conflicted remuneration provisions by both Freedom Insurance and Insurance Network Services Australia, which is also liquidation, involving two separate trips to Bali and a Vespa scooter.

"Mr Cohen breached his director's duties by exposing Freedom Insurance and INSA to a foreseeable risk of harm in relation to such conflicted remuneration," ASIC said.

Both men were knowingly concerned in, or party to, breaches by Freedom Insurance of its licensee obligations arising from its breaches of the conflicted remuneration provisions.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said the impact of incentives when selling financial products has been a longstanding issue for the regulator.

"We are concerned that incentives may cause sales agents put their own need for sales and reward above the needs of their customers," she said.

ASIC is seeking declarations, civil penalties, injunctions and disqualification orders against Cohen, and declarations and injunctions against Oayda.

