Regulatory

ASIC stands against suspicious SMSF auditing

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 7 MAR 2022   12:46PM

To help protect the integrity of self-managed superannuation fund (SMSFs) audits, ASIC has accepted voluntary cancellations or imposed conditions on the registration of several SMSF auditors.

These auditors were involved in reciprocal audit arrangements, which create self-interest and familiarity and threaten independence.

These actions follow referrals to ASIC by the ATO of 18 SMSF auditors, for contravening the independence requirements.

Each of the reciprocal audit arrangements involved two SMSF auditors who audited each other's personal SMSFs. ASIC accepted voluntary cancellation requests from nine of the SMSF auditors and imposed additional conditions on the registration of the other nine.

The additional conditions imposed on the auditors included restrictions in relation to audits of their personal funds; independence reviews to be performed and declarations to be made to ASIC about their SMSF audit clients; additional education requirements relating to ethics and auditor independence; and a requirement to notify their professional association.

ASIC said these actions were appropriate considering the auditors' individual circumstances and the developments in guidance and practice since ending their reciprocal audit arrangements.

SMSF
VIEW COMMENTS

