ASIC's harsh words to directors: 'It's not meant to be easy'

Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) chair Joe Longo has had enough of company directors complaining about keeping up with their obligations.

In a speech to the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) Australian Governance Summit, Longo acknowledged there is complexity in the business world, but said that isn't an excuse for directors to not do their jobs properly.

"It may seem to some that being a director is like Sisyphus in the Ancient Greek myth: Forever pushing a boulder up the hill, only for it to roll back down again each time it seems the task is complete. But is that the reality? I think not," Longo said.

"This is not to say there has been no increase in the demands on directors over time. There has. It's hard work, no doubt about it."

However, while Longo admitted there are plenty of new challenges companies are facing - think regulatory settings, mandatory climate disclosure, cybersecurity, and AI - directors who are focused on doing the right thing shouldn't face any issues.

"It's not impossible to comply. It's tough love but being a director isn't easy - if it were, anyone could do it. Good directors run successful, profitable businesses," he said.

"That's not going to happen unless every director takes an active stance of curiosity and asks the right questions - to understand their business, and how that business makes money. When that happens, you have a good chance of having a business that doesn't just comply - it thrives."

Longo said there are a series of questions directors should be asking themselves on a regular basis to ensure they are acting appropriately.

These questions are:

Are you acting honestly?

Are you putting the company first?

Do you have a continuous curiosity to understand all aspects of the company's core business and the risks associated with it?

Are you challenging management to ensure your understanding is well-founded, and getting trusted professional advice?

"Ask these questions, not just once, but again and again. If the answer is yes - not just once, but again and again - then you will get to a point where concerns about complying with your directors' duties won't keep you up at night," Longo said.

"And you'll go a long way toward meeting the compliance challenges and seeing past them to the opportunities and benefits.

"Asking these questions is precisely how the winding roads of judgement are made straighter, and the thickets of decisions along the way, made a little less thorny."