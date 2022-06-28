Newspaper icon
ASIC obtains orders to freeze assets

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 28 JUN 2022   12:01PM

ASIC has obtained urgent interim orders from the Federal Court to freeze the assets of Ashley Vincent Arandez and four companies of which he is a director.

The regulator sought these orders on an urgent, ex parte, basis because it is concerned Arandez and/or these four companies have allegedly carried on a financial services business, since June 2019, without holding an Australian financial services licence.

It's also been alleged that Arandez and/or these companies have obtained approximately $2.5 million from Australian investors based on false and misleading statements. This includes suggesting their funds would be invested in property and cryptocurrency.

ASIC said it procured the orders because of allegations that Arandez and/or these companies misused investor funds, at least in part, for personal benefit and to pay returns to other investors.

"ASIC sought the orders to preserve funds available for people that might be harmed by Arandez's actions, including individuals and entities who may have been invested with Arandez, or paid Arandez for financial services," ASIC said.

The four companies that ASIC has sought orders against are HLK Advisers, NCAA Holdings, Mindeneregtix and AWM Australia.

ASIC said that any person who is concerned about having received financial services from or invested with Arandez at one or all the aforementioned companies can contact the regulator by email.

These orders come after similar action was taken to freeze the assets of company director Sasha Hopkins and two of his companies, The A Team Property Group and Sash Investment Holdings.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Hopkins was alleged to have misled clients and ran a financial services business without a license. At the time ASIC said it sought the freezing orders to help protect investor funds while its investigation continued.

Likewise, the Federal Court has recently made orders against A One Multi arising from unlicensed conduct and the transfer of investor funds into crypto assets.

ASIC concluded it will continue to investigate and take action against unlicensed financial services businesses with a focus on misconduct involving cryptocurrency.

