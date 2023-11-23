ASIC investigates iExtend over possible unlicensed conduct

Newspaper icon
BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 23 NOV 2023   12:55PM

ASIC has accepted a court enforceable undertaking from iExtend Holdings Company (iExtend) after investigating concerns that it was operating without an AFSL.

The undertaking also relates to iExi Pty Ltd, which trades as iExtend.

Documents show the investigation commenced in June last year after concerns were raised that the life insurance start-up was operating without a licence, thus contravening section 911A of the Corporations Act.

ASIC said it was also concerned iExtend had been offering to pay life insurance premiums for individuals in exchange for a share of the benefit if a claim was made. To do so, iExtend acquired interests in life insurance policies by entering into a co-ownership agreement with policyholders.

The undertaking shows ASIC is also concerned that iExtend may have provided financial product advice without a licence, and that iExtend may look to provide a claims handling and settling service in the future.

Around the time of the alleged misconduct, the firm, led by former chief executive of Hong Kong-based Silver Tree Asset Management David Sarkis, launched a new risk retention option.

It also appointed a head of alliance, advice industry veteran Mark Stubbings.

Commenting on the matter, ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said firms dealing in financial products have a legal obligation to be licensed.

"The licencing regime requires financial services businesses to meet important disclosure, design and distribution obligations," Court said.

"Anyone dealing in a financial product or providing financial advice must have an AFS licence or be appropriately authorised under an AFS licence unless an exemption applies."

As part of the court enforceable undertaking, iExtend must apply for an AFSL and provide any documents and information reasonably requested by ASIC.

ASIC's acceptance of the court enforceable undertaking does not affect its power to investigate, conduct surveillance or pursue a criminal prosecution or its power to lay charges in relation to any contravention not the subject of its concerns.

Launched in 2021, iExtend partners with policyholders by paying the premiums of the co-owned cover.

"iExtend wants to fill a gap in the insurance market and to partner with financial advisers and insurance providers to ensure policyholders can continue the valued relationship they have with them by accessing a flexible, innovative and alternative insurance option," Sarkis said.

