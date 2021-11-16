NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC files contempt application against Mawhinney

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 16 NOV 2021   12:44PM

ASIC filed a contempt application in the Federal Court against James Mawhinney, the founder of Mayfair 101.

The contempt order is in relation to allegations that Mawhinney has continued to raise funds through financial products, even though ASIC banned him for 20 years.

On 19 April 2021, Mawhinney was ordered by the Federal Court to stop raising funds through financial products for 20 years.

However, the regulator alleges he has failed not comply with these orders.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

ASIC is seeking an order punishing Mawhinney for contempt, it has also issued separate proceedings against Eleuthera Entities and Mawhinney.

These proceedings allege Mawhinney and Eleuthera made false or misleading representations and engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct, or conduct likely to mislead and deceive consumers, by sending emails directly to consumers regarding investment options, terms, and rates of return.

Eleuthera Group is based in the UK, and ASIC is also alleging it was operating in Australia without a financial services licence.

The regulator said it wants the court to put injunctions in place, stopping Mawhinney from promoting products.

In March, the Federal Court found Mawhinney and Mayfair 101 had made misleading claims about its debenture products.

In June, after his April banning, Mawhinney issued a statement to media saying that Mayfair 101 was commencing its "rebuilding strategy".

"Mayfair 101 built a successful debt-funded business by giving investors a meaningful return in an environment of low interest rates and investing in a hands-on manner in a carefully selected, diverse portfolio of assets globally," Mawhinney said at the time.

"We are proactively taking steps to improve our liquidity position and rebuild in a compliant manner to protect the interests of our investors."

The statement from Mayfair 101 said funds were being sourced from private lenders to extend credit to the group to facilitate the recapitalisation. It also said there were plans to launch its business model "outside the Australian regulatory environment".

Financial Standard has reached out to Mayfair 101 for comment.

Read more: MayfairASICFederal CourtJames MawhinneyEleuthera EntitiesEleuthera Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC bans adviser over Linchpin, Endeavour fund
CBA pleads guilty to selling junk insurance
Bond scam defrauds SMSFs $2.8m
ASIC cancels AFSL of Future Asset Management
Government advances adviser levy drop
ASIC issues warning to finfluencer sponsors
ASIC outlines ROA guidance
ASIC shuts down unlicensed investment scheme
Advice gap spurs boom in investment media
ASIC sues timeshare company

Editor's Choice

ASIC files contempt application against Mawhinney

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC filed a contempt application in the Federal Court against James Mawhinney, the founder of Mayfair 101.

Demand for niche advice firms increases

KARREN VERGARA
Radar Results is seeing an uptick in demand for niche areas of financial advice, which includes risk insurance businesses.

Multi-boutique appoints head of private wealth

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Warakirri Asset Management hired from UBS for the newly created role of head of private wealth.

Super funds up offshore investments: Survey

KARREN VERGARA
Based on their currency hedging strategies, superannuation funds increasingly look offshore not only to invest in equities but also to gain more exposure to unlisted assets.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.