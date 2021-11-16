ASIC files contempt application against Mawhinney

ASIC filed a contempt application in the Federal Court against James Mawhinney, the founder of Mayfair 101.

The contempt order is in relation to allegations that Mawhinney has continued to raise funds through financial products, even though ASIC banned him for 20 years.

On 19 April 2021, Mawhinney was ordered by the Federal Court to stop raising funds through financial products for 20 years.

However, the regulator alleges he has failed not comply with these orders.

ASIC is seeking an order punishing Mawhinney for contempt, it has also issued separate proceedings against Eleuthera Entities and Mawhinney.

These proceedings allege Mawhinney and Eleuthera made false or misleading representations and engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct, or conduct likely to mislead and deceive consumers, by sending emails directly to consumers regarding investment options, terms, and rates of return.

Eleuthera Group is based in the UK, and ASIC is also alleging it was operating in Australia without a financial services licence.

The regulator said it wants the court to put injunctions in place, stopping Mawhinney from promoting products.

In March, the Federal Court found Mawhinney and Mayfair 101 had made misleading claims about its debenture products.

In June, after his April banning, Mawhinney issued a statement to media saying that Mayfair 101 was commencing its "rebuilding strategy".

"Mayfair 101 built a successful debt-funded business by giving investors a meaningful return in an environment of low interest rates and investing in a hands-on manner in a carefully selected, diverse portfolio of assets globally," Mawhinney said at the time.

"We are proactively taking steps to improve our liquidity position and rebuild in a compliant manner to protect the interests of our investors."

The statement from Mayfair 101 said funds were being sourced from private lenders to extend credit to the group to facilitate the recapitalisation. It also said there were plans to launch its business model "outside the Australian regulatory environment".

Financial Standard has reached out to Mayfair 101 for comment.