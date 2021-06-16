NEWS
Regulatory

ASIC drops Regal action

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 JUN 2021   11:51AM

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has dropped enforcement action against Regal Funds Management following an investigation in 2019.

Regal has received a formal no-action letter from the corporate regulator confirming that no enforcement action will be taken.

It comes after ASIC commenced an investigation into the asset manager in relation to its trading in certain securities.

At the time, Equity Trustees as the responsible entity requested trading be halted on Regal Investment Fund.

"As an active participant in equity markets, we acknowledge the important role that ASIC plays in ensuring the proper function and performance of the Australian financial system to the benefit of all market participants, including Regal and our investors," Regal chief executive Brendan O'Connor said.

"Regal takes its responsibility to clients, employees and the broader market very seriously, operating within a strict legal and compliance framework designed to maintain the highest level of integrity and standards."

Last year, Regal's Atlantic Absolute Return suffered from the COVID-19 market volatility having fallen 58.6% in March then rising 12.5% in May.

The fund has since regained significant losses and is returning 21.20% over the financial year, according to Morningstar data.

Read more: ASICRegal Funds ManagementBrendan O'ConnorEquity TrusteesMorningstarRegal Investment Fund
