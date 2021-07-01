NEWS
Regulatory

ASIC consults on market integrity rules

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 1 JUL 2021   11:39AM

The corporate regulator has opened consultation on proposed amendments to market integrity rules that aim to reduce the regulatory burden on participants.

ASIC's Consultation Paper 342 Proposed amendments to the ASIC market integrity rules and other ASIC-made rules is designed to streamline rules across rule books and remove ambiguity in existing drafting.

Consultation Paper 342 includes amendments to the Securities Market Integrity Rules which covers accredited derivatives advisers, trades with price improvement, trade confirmations for non-retail clients and regulatory data reporting.

In addition, it proposes amendments to the Futures Market Integrity Rules covering prohibited employment, suspicious activity reporting and client authorisations.

Lastly, it recommends making adjustments to ASIC-made rules generally, covering merits review, waivers and penalty amounts for breaches of the rules.

"The consultation will assist ASIC to form its final position on the various rules sought to be amended. Participants and interested parties are therefore encouraged to make submissions," ASIC said in a statement.

The amendments come after ASIC assumed responsibility for supervising domestic licensed markets in 2010 and each market had a market integrity rule book that applied to the market operator and its participants.

Later in 2017, the corporate regulator consolidated market integrity rules and announced it would review developments in the market and feedback from market operators. This, however, was delayed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The consultation period is open until 6 August 2021.

