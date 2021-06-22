NEWS
Regulatory

ASIC changes ETF market maker rules

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 22 JUN 2021   12:07PM

ASIC is making it easier for offshore market makers to work with ASX-listed and Chi-X listed ETFs.

The corporate regulator has amended Class Order 13/721 [CO 13/721] to remove the requirement that an authorised participant must be an Australian resident for tax purposes.

The amendment means that more offshore market-making entities will be able to participate in the Australian ETF market, the regulator said.

ASIC hopes that the change will encourage new entrants to the ETF market-making sector.

"ASIC recognises that authorised participants perform an essential market making function in the market for ETFs, and that competition between market makers facilitates market efficiency and can produce benefits for retail investors," the corporate watchdog said.

Authorised participants help create liquidity for ETFs.

Responsible entities appoint authorised participants to create and redeem shares in the primary market. In the secondary market, authorised participants provide ETF units to be traded on the ASX or Chi-X in the way shares are traded.

As part of the review that led to this change, ASIC consulted with ETF issuers and market makers, and the Australian Tax Office.

After reviewing the local authorised participant requirement and consulting stakeholders, ASIC found that the local authorised participant requirement does not support competition or market efficiency in the ETF market making sector.

ASIC found that the requirement may lead to suboptimal outcomes for retail investors trading on the secondary market, particularly due to wider buy-sell spreads than could be expected in a more competitive market.

