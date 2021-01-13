NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
ASIC cancels stockbroker AFSL
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 JAN 2021   11:23AM

The corporate regulator has cancelled the Australian financial services licence of Halifax Investment Services nearly two years after it was placed into administration.

The cancellation took effect from 8 January 2021 and allows the licence to operate on a limited basis until 7 January 2022 to ensure its clients continue to access an external dispute resolution scheme.

In addition, the limited conditions will ensure Halifax continues to have arrangements for compensating retail clients, including the holding of professional indemnity insurance cover and terminating existing arrangements with clients.

Last year ASIC suspended Halifax's AFS licence until 10 January 2020 following the appointment of Ferrier Hodgson as voluntary administrators on 23 November 2018.

On 20 March 2019 at the second creditors meeting Ferrier Hodgson placed Halifax into liquidation and the administrators were appointed as liquidators.

According to KPMG, a joint hearing of the Federal Court of Australia and the High Court of New Zealand in respect to the distribution of client funds wrapped up on December 9, with the judgement yet to be handed down.

KPMG said it will take at least six months for distributions to be made due to the time it will take to review claims and distribute all available assets.

Halifax was initially found to have $19.7 million worth of deficiencies in client funds across the group, which is about 9% of its investor funds but by August of last year this was found to be $33 million or 13%.

The firm had more than 12,000 client accounts registered across Australia and New Zealand and it is alleged the deficiencies in client funds were used to pay for operational losses.

Read more: Halifax Investment ServicesFerrier HodgsonKPMGASICFederal Court of AustraliaHigh Court of New Zealand
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC takes action against La Trobe Financial
ASIC to review impact of ASX outage
The barriers to limited advice: Licensees
ASIC takes action on Union Standard
Missing Caddick's mansion on the line
ASIC unveils school banking program review
ASIC takes fintech to court
ASIC slams auditors
FS team picks: The top stories for 2020
What you read in 2020
Editor's Choice
Former Christian Super deputy CIO in new role
KANIKA SOOD
The former deputy chief investment of Christian Super has joined the Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund, as it starts an internal investment team.
Lack of diversity major business risk: SSGA
RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Racial and ethnic inequity is a systemic risk that "threatens lives, companies, communities, and our economy", according to one of the largest global fund managers.
ISA calls SG increase delay a tax grab
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Industry Super Australia says a failure to make the planned increase of the super guarantee to 12% compulsory is a "tax grab" by the government.
PNG super fund to evict settlers
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Papua New Guinea's largest superannuation fund claimed victory over a small community which had settled on land owned by the fund more than two decades ago.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ia40SrKi