APRA outlines indemnity measures

The prudential regulator has written to authorised deposit-taking institutions (ADIs) to ensure the management of risks with indemnities in divestment transactions.

APRA warns that without appropriate controls, indemnities can expose ADIs to significant liabilities.

The regulator expects that indemnities are capped and time-bound and that indemnity types are clearly distinguished, to reflect the difference in risk profile of the underlying exposures.

APRA executive director Therese McCarthy-Hockey said this is important for identifying, recording, and monitoring the risk, capital treatment and management approach.

Furthermore, APRA expects that ADIs have clearly defined governance arrangements and accountabilities that are implemented to ensure appropriate oversight and controls.

This is during setting them and monitoring and influencing the underlying risks post-transaction.

ADIs will also need to assess the need to provision for each material indemnity throughout the life of it and hold an appropriate level of operational risk capital for any risks associated with indemnities.

"ADIs should engage APRA to demonstrate the appropriateness of intended operational risk capital treatment for current or prospective material indemnities," McCarthy-Hockey said.

"Where this does not appropriately reflect the level of risk, APRA will consider an adjustment to operational risk capital requirements."

In addition, ADIs are encouraged to have an independent assessment and validation of provisioning and capital for material indemnities.

For conduct-related indemnities, ADIs could receive independent advice on the likelihood of a claim on the indemnity.

The latest development comes after APRA appointed Margaret Cole as a new member, taking on primary responsibility for overseeing APRA's activities in relation to superannuation.

APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell, who has led enforcement of the super sector for over seven years, will take over primary responsibility for overseeing the general, life and private health insurance sector.