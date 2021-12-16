NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

APRA, ASIC provide annual update

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 16 DEC 2021   12:14PM

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) have released their annual engagement update for 2021.

Reinforcing Australia's twin peaks model of regulation, the agencies said they have a longstanding commitment to working together to optimise outcomes and minimise regulatory burden.

The report notes the work of APRA and ASIC on several matters of mutual interest in relation to cross-industry and industry-specific issues in 2021, as well as delivering a number of significant law reforms.

The Australian government's new Financial Accountability Regime (FAR) has been a particular focus in this regard.

The FAR is aimed at improving the governance and risk management of entities in the banking, insurance and superannuation sectors, and increasing transparency and accountability across these sectors.

APRA and ASIC are working together to develop the framework for jointly administrating the FAR to enable collaboration and coordination, and to minimise duplication, in areas of joint regulatory interest.

The report states that the agencies have collaborated on loan repayment deferrals and borrower hardship, participated in a cross-agency working group with the Treasury and the Australian Financial Complaints Authority, helped progress test cases in a timely and efficient manner and generated significant engagement from industry, co-chaired a Trans-Tasman Supervisory and engaged with jointly regulated financial service providers on the issues of cyber readiness and operational resilience.

Also, as part of the Council of Financial Regulators, APRA and ASIC have been developing a protocol to deal with the management of a cyber incident at a financial service provider.

There continues to be significant engagement in superannuation, with ASIC and APRA acting to support confidence in the superannuation industry and deliver quality superannuation outcomes for Australians. The action taken by APRA against AMP Super is cited as an example of their collaborative approach.

The implementation of the Member Outcomes obligations and Design and Distribution Obligations, administered by APRA and ASIC respectively, saw the agencies work together to ensure trustees understood the interaction between the two sets of obligations.

APRA and ASIC have also undertaken strategic work to strengthen cooperation on enforcement matters.

More generally, information sharing, ranging from sharing insights from supervision activities to formal exchanges of relevant information (including in relation to enforcement matters) continues to be central to engagement between the agencies.

APRA and ASIC stated that they will continue to collaborate over the next 12 months, working together to deliver coordinated and efficient regulatory outcomes and to support the ongoing safety and strength of the Australian financial system.

Read more: APRAASIC
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Review of ASIC kicks off
HESTA leads trustee board diversity
ISA releases pre-election wish list
APRA tells Christian Super to merge
Athene, Apollo stake in Challenger approved
CFS targets adviser market
New financial crisis standards proposed
UniSuper, Australian Catholic Super exploring merger
APRA finalises new bank capital framework
Guidance on financial risks of climate change released

Editor's Choice

HESTA leads trustee board diversity

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
Superannuation fund HESTA has the highest number of women on its trustee board with nine females versus five males.

MLC Life adds to retail distribution team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
The life insurer has made a series of appointments to its retail distribution team in the hopes of strengthening its licensee and adviser relationships.

Super for home deposits could ignite new boom

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:04PM
Research from the McKell Institute has suggested that allowing home buyers to dip into their superannuation for a deposit could ignite a further house price boom.

FSC names acting chief executive

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
The Financial Services Council appointed an acting chief executive as it looks to replace Sally Loane, who steps down on December 23.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.