APRA, ASIC provide annual update

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) have released their annual engagement update for 2021.

Reinforcing Australia's twin peaks model of regulation, the agencies said they have a longstanding commitment to working together to optimise outcomes and minimise regulatory burden.

The report notes the work of APRA and ASIC on several matters of mutual interest in relation to cross-industry and industry-specific issues in 2021, as well as delivering a number of significant law reforms.

The Australian government's new Financial Accountability Regime (FAR) has been a particular focus in this regard.

The FAR is aimed at improving the governance and risk management of entities in the banking, insurance and superannuation sectors, and increasing transparency and accountability across these sectors.

APRA and ASIC are working together to develop the framework for jointly administrating the FAR to enable collaboration and coordination, and to minimise duplication, in areas of joint regulatory interest.

The report states that the agencies have collaborated on loan repayment deferrals and borrower hardship, participated in a cross-agency working group with the Treasury and the Australian Financial Complaints Authority, helped progress test cases in a timely and efficient manner and generated significant engagement from industry, co-chaired a Trans-Tasman Supervisory and engaged with jointly regulated financial service providers on the issues of cyber readiness and operational resilience.

Also, as part of the Council of Financial Regulators, APRA and ASIC have been developing a protocol to deal with the management of a cyber incident at a financial service provider.

There continues to be significant engagement in superannuation, with ASIC and APRA acting to support confidence in the superannuation industry and deliver quality superannuation outcomes for Australians. The action taken by APRA against AMP Super is cited as an example of their collaborative approach.

The implementation of the Member Outcomes obligations and Design and Distribution Obligations, administered by APRA and ASIC respectively, saw the agencies work together to ensure trustees understood the interaction between the two sets of obligations.

APRA and ASIC have also undertaken strategic work to strengthen cooperation on enforcement matters.

More generally, information sharing, ranging from sharing insights from supervision activities to formal exchanges of relevant information (including in relation to enforcement matters) continues to be central to engagement between the agencies.

APRA and ASIC stated that they will continue to collaborate over the next 12 months, working together to deliver coordinated and efficient regulatory outcomes and to support the ongoing safety and strength of the Australian financial system.