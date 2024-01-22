Newspaper icon
Insurance

AMP names new group insurer

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 22 JAN 2024   12:29PM

AMP has named a new default insurance provider for its superannuation offering to replace Resolution Life.

TAL is the new group insurer for AMP Super Fund, which includes its flagship product SignatureSuper.

Commenting on the transition, AMP general manager for master trust David Clark said members will benefit by way of insurance pricing reductions, along with the introduction of digital capability that will empower them with access to online quote calculators, underwriting, and claims lodgement and tracking.

"We also expect to improve member engagement through TAL's health and wellbeing program promoting preventative education, rewards, return to work rehab services, early intervention, and mental health support," he said.

Members will transition in the second quarter of 2024.

Last financial year, TAL paid $3.5 billion in claims to 45,000 customers.

TAL chief executive for group life and retirement Jenny Oliver said: "Our focus continues to place members' needs at the centre of our thinking so we can deliver leading products and experiences - from simple and seamless digital end-to-end experiences that make it easier and faster for members to engage with their life insurance or make a claim, to providing comprehensive health, rehabilitation and wellbeing services."

AMP announced in 2018 it would exit the life insurance industry. Some two years later, Resolution Life bought the life insurance unit for $3 billion.

According to data from APRA and ASIC, TAL is the largest player in the group insurance sector in Australia.

TAL has a 40.4% market share that insures 3.9 million lives with annual premiums totalling $830 million. The sum insured under TAL policies is $843 billion. It is followed by AIA with a 29.5% market share that covers 2.35 million policyholders.

The other major players are MetLife, with a 12.1% share, MLC at 6.6%, QInsure with 4.8%, and Zurich at 4.4%.

