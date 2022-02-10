AFA Practitioner Community appoints new leaders

The Association of Financial Advisers welcomed a new chair and deputy chair to its Practitioner Community.

AFA Group Wealth founder John Cachia was named chair, while Mazi Wealth founder Deline Jacovides serves as deputy chair.

"Our key role is to be the key connection between the practitioners on the ground and the board and governments in this profession," Jacovides said.

This will be made possible by bringing together the AFA's sub-communities Genxt, a network of aspiring advisers, and Aspire, which connects female advisers, to have a common goal, help hear the voices of Australians and bring positive change to the profession, Cachia said.

"Now is the time to essentially draw the line in the sand; to gather all together and let our voices be heard so that the people in power make the appropriate changes to improve the financial planning profession, not only for you but for your peers and for every Australian who should seek advice."

Cachia also currently serves as the AFA's Victorian Practitioner chair.

Brisbane-based Jacovides launched Mazi Wealth, a non-aligned firm, in January. She currently sits on the committee of Women in Super.