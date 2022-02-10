NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

AFA Practitioner Community appoints new leaders

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 10 FEB 2022   12:37PM

The Association of Financial Advisers welcomed a new chair and deputy chair to its Practitioner Community.

AFA Group Wealth founder John Cachia was named chair, while Mazi Wealth founder Deline Jacovides serves as deputy chair.

"Our key role is to be the key connection between the practitioners on the ground and the board and governments in this profession," Jacovides said.

This will be made possible by bringing together the AFA's sub-communities Genxt, a network of aspiring advisers, and Aspire, which connects female advisers, to have a common goal, help hear the voices of Australians and bring positive change to the profession, Cachia said.

"Now is the time to essentially draw the line in the sand; to gather all together and let our voices be heard so that the people in power make the appropriate changes to improve the financial planning profession, not only for you but for your peers and for every Australian who should seek advice."

Cachia also currently serves as the AFA's Victorian Practitioner chair.

Brisbane-based Jacovides launched Mazi Wealth, a non-aligned firm, in January. She currently sits on the committee of Women in Super.

Read more: Practitioner CommunityAssociation of Financial AdvisersMazi WealthAustralianAFA Group WealthDeline JacovidesJohn CachiaAspireAustraliansGenxtSuperWomen
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFA opposes clean record requirement
AFA chief steps down after six months
Shoddy exam feedback fuels adviser stress
Risk inflows marginally recover
Celebrating the 2021 FS Power50
AFA shuffles board, names new president
Joining the 1% around the world: Analysis
Industry mixed over FSC advice framework
PFAN appoints chair, deputy
Industry calls for expanded CSLR

Editor's Choice

AMIST criticised for SPC investment

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Australian Meat Industry Superannuation Trust (AMIST) is being criticised for a recent investment in fruit packing giant SPC, due to the other party involved in the capital raise.

PE Capital in liquidation

KARREN VERGARA
PE Capital Funds Management is now in liquidation after the Federal Court found that it operated managed investment schemes without an AFSL and engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct.

AMP reports $252m loss

KARREN VERGARA
While AMP's financial advice and wealth management units show signs of recovery, the group ultimately reported a massive $252 million statutory loss in its full-year financial performance.

AMP Capital unveils new name

KARREN VERGARA
AMP Capital will become Collimate Capital ahead of its slated ASX listing in the second half of the year.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.