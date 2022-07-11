AFA hits back at QAR submissions from Choice, ISA

The Association of Financial Advisers has hit back at the Quality of Advice Review submissions from Choice and Industry Super Australia, saying their recommendations are harmful to the sector.

Starting with Choice, the AFA said the consumer body's submission criticises financial advisers and is full of unfair judgments and generalisations.

"They make the often-repeated statement that the Banking Royal Commission exposed widespread misconduct in the financial advice industry," AFA said.

"It might be worthwhile pointing out that only one adviser took the stand during the Banking Royal Commission and only 10 advisers were the specific subjects of case studies."

The AFA said research captured by Choice in its submission highlights the opinions of people who are not current clients of financial advisers and clearly lack understanding of the current regulatory regime.

It further stated that there is nothing in the Choice submission that will help to make advice more accessible and affordable for everyday Australians, other than the suggestion that a government-funded advice and guidance service should be established for low to middle-income Australians.

"Otherwise, they are completely resistant to any form of regulatory relief that could have any consequences for consumer protections, even though it might significantly reduce the cost of providing advice," the AFA said.

Choice has opposed any change to the Best Interests Duty safe harbour until ASIC has provided empirical evidence that shows it is ineffective.

"Seemingly they are oblivious to what is happening in the marketplace, including the decline in the number of advisers, the increasing cost of financial advice and the difficulty that many Australians are having in accessing financial advice when they desperately need it," the AFA stated.

Choice has made recommendations related to adviser remuneration, including banning life insurance commissions and asset-based fees.

Choice claims that life insurance commissions "create a perverse incentive for advisers to sell life insurance to people that are not suitable for their needs".

AFA hit back, saying: "They are oblivious to the fact that it is actually saying that there was no correlation between poor advice and the use of either hybrid or level commission models."

Meanwhile, the AFA said the Choice discussion on asset-based fees goes to "the next level, in terms of unfounded claims and inaccuracy."

Turning to the submission from Industry Super Australia (ISA), the AFA said its submission had an obvious emphasis on industry funds and their provision of advice and guidance.

Despite noting its appreciation for the role industry funds play in the financial services sector, the AFA said it could not support all of ISA's recommendations.

"Two important recommendations that we strongly oppose, and which need to be addressed, are banning ongoing advice fees within Choice funds and banning life insurance commissions," the AFA noted.

"It was Commissioner Hayne who recommended the banning of all advice fees in MySuper funds, this recommendation came from his lack of understanding of the value of financial advice and a tight view of the application of the Sole Purpose Test."

AFA added the call for the banning of life insurance commissions is equally based upon flawed logic and its removal would have a devastating impact on the advised channel, putting the overall life insurance market into a destructive situation.

The AFA said: "It is seemingly once again founded on the protection of the life insurance offers of the industry funds, however, more than in any other sense, there is a complete lack of comparability of the default life insurance in industry funds, compared to what is available in the individual advised retail context."

Another justification put forward in the ISA submission is that the clawback of commissions, when a product lapses in the first two years, does not apply to renewal (trail) commissions; the AFA called it a nonsensical suggestion.

APRA data shows that there are 5.2 million Australians who have disability income insurance, the AFA cited.

"This means that 38.5% out of 13.5 million working Australians have disability income insurance. A disturbing 61.5% of Australians would be reliant upon their sick leave and cash savings in the event of an injury or illness that prevented them from working," the association said.

"This statistic alone is enough to demonstrate that Australia has a problem with underinsurance."

The AFA concluded by saying it welcomed the Quality of Advice Review consultation process and the open debate on how to fix the problems in the current financial advice regulatory regime and operating model.

"However, the debate needs to be based on the facts and submissions should be subject to challenge. We look forward to further constructive debate as the Review progresses," it said.