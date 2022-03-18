NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Adviser numbers close in on 17k

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 18 MAR 2022   12:39PM

The number of financial advisers is close to dipping below the 17,000 mark as more than 700 recently exited the industry.

As of March 17, the ASIC Financial Adviser Register recorded 17,246 active advisers, Rainmaker modelling of the data reveals.

On January 20, there were 18,015 servicing the sector, meaning 769 advisers left in nearly eight weeks.

The exodus of advisers follows a similar trend in which 800 hung up their boots between mid-December 2021 and 20 January 2022.

AMP Financial Planning currently leads the pack in terms of adviser numbers with 591, losing only eight representatives between March 17 and mid-December 2021.

Morgans Financial had 452 advisers on its books while Synchronised Business Services had 377.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

The remaining top 10 groups with the largest numbers are Charter Financial Planning (376), Consultum Financial Advisers (320), SMSF Advisers Network (283), Count Financial (278), Interprac Financial Planning (267), Alliance Wealth (264), and Capstone Financial Planning (262).

Synchron, which is set to be acquired by ASX-listed WT Financial Group (WTL), lost 45 advisers between March 17 and the end of 2021.

Combining its forces with WTL will amount to more than 600 advisers and $16 billion in funds under advice, the firms announced this week.

An early March Rainmaker analysis showed which advice businesses are home to the largest number of authorised risk advisers.

AMP Financial Planning topped the list with 593, followed by Synchron with 380 and Charter FP with 375.

There are currently about 13,821 active risk advisers. Compared to three years ago, however, this population has dropped by 27% when there were 18,882 risk advisers.

Read more: SynchronAMP Financial PlanningRainmakerAlliance WealthASIC Financial Adviser RegisterCapstone Financial PlanningCharter Financial PlanningConsultum Financial AdvisersWT Financial Group
VIEW COMMENT (1)

Related News

Advisers call out regulation backflip
LifeBid bolsters team
FPA is the preferred association: Research
Aussie small-cap fund returns 40%
Super fund cuts fees, appoints insurer
WT Financial Group acquires Synchron
Infocus adds four practices to network
AustralianSuper to grow external mandates, hires
Synchron names new state manager
Vanguard move a win for SSGA, BlackRock

Editor's Choice

Adviser numbers close in on 17k

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
The number of financial advisers is close to dipping below the 17,000 mark as more than 700 recently exited the industry.

ASX24 outage sparks concern

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:24PM
At 10am yesterday, the ASX identified a hardware related issue with its options and futures market ASX24 and placed it into a halt.

US, UK hike interest rates

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:30PM
The US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have increased interest rates - with the US pulling the trigger on rates for the first time since 2018.

ASIC opens CCIV licensing consultation

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:36PM
ASIC is seeking feedback on licensing rules for the Corporate Collective Investment Vehicles regime ahead of its July implementation date.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.