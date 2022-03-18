Adviser numbers close in on 17k

The number of financial advisers is close to dipping below the 17,000 mark as more than 700 recently exited the industry.

As of March 17, the ASIC Financial Adviser Register recorded 17,246 active advisers, Rainmaker modelling of the data reveals.

On January 20, there were 18,015 servicing the sector, meaning 769 advisers left in nearly eight weeks.

The exodus of advisers follows a similar trend in which 800 hung up their boots between mid-December 2021 and 20 January 2022.

AMP Financial Planning currently leads the pack in terms of adviser numbers with 591, losing only eight representatives between March 17 and mid-December 2021.

Morgans Financial had 452 advisers on its books while Synchronised Business Services had 377.

The remaining top 10 groups with the largest numbers are Charter Financial Planning (376), Consultum Financial Advisers (320), SMSF Advisers Network (283), Count Financial (278), Interprac Financial Planning (267), Alliance Wealth (264), and Capstone Financial Planning (262).

Synchron, which is set to be acquired by ASX-listed WT Financial Group (WTL), lost 45 advisers between March 17 and the end of 2021.

Combining its forces with WTL will amount to more than 600 advisers and $16 billion in funds under advice, the firms announced this week.

An early March Rainmaker analysis showed which advice businesses are home to the largest number of authorised risk advisers.

AMP Financial Planning topped the list with 593, followed by Synchron with 380 and Charter FP with 375.

There are currently about 13,821 active risk advisers. Compared to three years ago, however, this population has dropped by 27% when there were 18,882 risk advisers.