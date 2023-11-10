Newspaper icon
Adviser levy discount amounts to $8m saving

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 10 NOV 2023   12:24PM

Financial advisers are set to pay $400 less in the ASIC funding levy, saving the industry $8 million in total, according to new estimates from the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA).

Based on two legislative instruments dated November 3, licensees will likely pay $2818 per adviser.

"When ASIC published their estimates for the 2022-23 year, in June, the total cost recoveries for financial advisers providing personal advice to retail clients was estimated at $55.5 million," FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

"The FAAA challenged this number and the underlying methodology used to arrive at it, as well as the lack of transparency in the calculations. In these final numbers, the total cost for our sector has reduced by nearly $8 million to $47.6 million."

In ASIC (Supervisory Cost Recovery Levy-Regulatory Costs) Instrument 2023/777, ASIC budgeted for licensees that provide personal advice on relevant financial products to retail clients to pay $47,593,147 in total.

Licensees that provide personal advice to only wholesale clients will pay $176,202, while those that provide only general advice to retail clients or wholesale clients will be charged $2,252,926 overall.

Advisers are the biggest funders of ASIC's enforcement activities, paying more than listed companies that are apportioned $42,999,175. In other sectors, superannuation trustees will fund regulator activities with $29,603,269 in total.

ASIC did not respond to Financial Standard's request on exactly what drove the reduction in the adviser levy.

"We remain concerned at the overall size of the levy, and the lack of transparency around how it is calculated. We will continue to work with ASIC, Treasury and the minister's office to support and encourage further changes including the implementation of the improvements to the Industry Funding Model that were recommended by Treasury in its recent review," Abood said.

Separately, the FAAA hired Louise Trevaskis to the newly created role of head of university and student programs in an effort to attract more graduates into the financial planning profession.

Trevaskis was most recently the learning and professionalism manager at AMP and over the years held various education roles.

She created and managed the AMP University Challenge game and oversaw the training components of the Horizons Academy/AMP Adviser Academy program for new entrants into the advice profession.

Read more: ASICFAAAFinancial Advice Association AustraliaAMP University ChallengeFinancial StandardLouise TrevaskisSarah Abood
