Adviser bans fall

ASIC has revealed it adviser bans dropped by more than half in the second half of 2019, from 103 to 48.

The figures were released in the regulator's half yearly ASIC Enforcement Update along with an outline of its enforcement strategy for 2020.

However, ASIC recalibrated its regulatory priorities in mid-April to focus on challenges created by the COVID-19 crisis and any highly significant or urgent matters.

ASIC deputy chair Daniel Crennan said: "Our enforcement work will continue, however some of that work will also be delayed or affected by the crisis."

"We are committed to performing our work in a manner that is considerate to industry participants who may be facing significant disruption."

ASIC said in the six months between July 1 and 31 December2019, it recorded 55 financial services related results.

Additionally, as at 1 January 2020, ASIC had 14 criminal and 58 civil financial services related matters still before the courts.

"In the last Enforcement Update, published in August 2019, I outlined the establishment of ASIC's Office of Enforcement in July 2019," Crennan said.

"I also set out its focus on deterrence, public denunciation and punishment, particularly in applying our 'Why not litigate?' enforcement discipline.

Crennan said ASIC has worked on developing its enforcement strategy and priorities for 2019-21 and increase its capacity to investigate market, corporate and financial sector misconduct.

The regulator said it has also focused on using its additional resources to take on more enforcement work and made very significant progress in responding to matters related to the Royal Commission.

"As I have emphasised over the past year, ASIC has a clear resolve and the Office of Enforcement is delivering on the public's expectation that we hold wrongdoers to account," Crennan said.

