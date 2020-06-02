NEWS
Coronavirus News
Zurich pledges to COVID-19 support
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 2 JUN 2020   12:35PM

Zurich Australia and OnePath Life announced donations to 20 charities with COVID-19 response funding.

Zurich said it has made a $1.4 million donation from the Z Zurich Foundation to help local community programs respond to increased demand.

Zurich, in cooperation with Zurich Insurance Group's charitable foundation, the Z Zurich Foundation, announced a wave of community impact funding to support Australian and New Zealand charities in the wake of COVID-19.

The emergency financial support equates to an additional $1.43 million, which is being allocated to 20 different charities at the national and grassroots levels.

Zurich said the funding is on top of the around $2.28 million, which is donated annually to its "hero" community programs, plus an additional $1 million donated by its foundation to various charities in the wake of the Australian bushfires earlier this year.

This wave of funding will be allocated to charities associated with mental and physical wellness, homeless support and food security, and domestic violence.

Zurich said it has a long-standing relationship with many of the selected charities through the fundraising efforts of its employees around the country - including those that support the OnePath Life brand.

One of the largest recipients of the local allocation is Foodbank Australia who will receive $1 million.

The money will help Foodbank Australia source and distribute additional essential food and grocery items to around 2400 charities around Australia, who are experiencing a spike in demand given the economic downturn associated with COVID-19.

Brianna Casey, chief executive of Foodbank Australia, said: "Foodbank has seen an unprecedented 48% increase in demand for food relief across our charity agencies. We are seeing new demographic groups who have never had to ask for food assistance before and we know this problem will not be fixed overnight."

"In the past month, we have sourced more key staple foods than in the three years prior to COVID-19. Through our established relationships with the food and grocery industry, we can turn $1 into $6 worth of food, so donations such as these allow us to effectively and efficiently purchase food to support the many people in our communities affected by COVID-19."

As well as to Foodbank Australia, the funding allocation is being shared across Zurich's primary charity partners in Australia and New Zealand and smaller grants divided between 16 other charities.

Linda Griffin, Zurich Australia head of corporate affairs and community, said: "The intention of the funding is to help these charities navigate through the short to medium term issues arising from this crisis. Due to it, many charities are facing increased demand for their services, yet are challenged by a reduction in donations plus an inability to rely upon their volunteers in the same way, due to lockdown efforts."

"Our efforts, both here and as a coordinated international response via the Z Zurich Foundation, are driven by a strong sense of social responsibility and a mission to empower people to better protect themselves from risk, and to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing world."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Foodbank AustraliaOnePath LifeZurich AustraliaZ Zurich FoundationZurich Insurance GroupBrianna CaseyLinda Griffin
