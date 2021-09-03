Zurich, OnePath cover vaccine side-effects

Zurich Life & Investments and OnePath Life have added protection coverage from the COVID-19 vaccination into eligible life insurance policies to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The new protection ensures that if any Zurich or OnePath Life insured customer were to experience serious side effect from an approved COVID-19 vaccination they will be eligible for a payment of up to $50,000 on top of their death or total & permanent disability (TPD) benefit.

Income protection policyholders may also be eligible for payment during their standard waiting period in the event they are hospitalised for three days or more.

"While medical evidence indicates the likelihood of vaccine complications is extremely low, we understand that some people are concerned about the risk of a serious adverse reaction," Zurich LiveWell chief product and proposition officer Sally Phillips said.

"This initiative is a small way we can reassure our customers and confirm their eligibility for financial support through their Zurich or OnePath life insurance policy in the rare instance they may suffer a serious side effect."

The offer is available from September 1 to December 31 with claims lodged by 31 December 2022.

Eligible customers must have an in-force policy during this period and at the time they are vaccinated. In addition, death or disability must occur within 90 days of receiving the vaccine.

"We felt it was important to offer this additional COVID-19 vaccination coverage within our group insurance portfolio, as well as via our retail and direct lines, given that so many Australians access life insurance through their superannuation," Zurich head of group insurance Darren Wickham said.

"It is a benefit that tops up the amount of insurance coverage that people have within their superannuation, where Zurich/OnePath is the insurance provider. This initiative is another expression of our support for COVID-19 vaccination and a way we can play a part in reassuring the community."