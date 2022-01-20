Zurich expands group insurance leadership team

Zurich Life & Investments will soon welcome its first head of digital and member engagement within the group insurance team, hiring from Aware Super.

Ahmad Racheha has been appointed to the newly created role at Zurich, effective next month.

Racheha was most recently head of digital at Aware Super, a role he held for more than four years.

He has also previously held roles with Westpac, Bupa Australia, MBF and Commonwealth Bank.

Reporting to group insurance business lead Darren Wickham, Racheha brings over 20 years' experience in digital roles.

Commenting on the appointment, Wickham said Racheha's deep experience in using technology to engage customers will help Zurich's super fund partners to engage their own members.

"In a post stapling world, insurance remains one of the main reasons employees do not change fund, so ensuring that members understand and make informed choices about their insurance is more important than ever," he said.

"Ahmad's innovation background will take our market leading technology to the next level and assist us in bringing Zurich's scale and global capabilities for the benefit of our group insurance partners and their members."