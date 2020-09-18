NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Zenith hires consultants from Lonsec
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 18 SEP 2020   12:33PM

Zenith Investment Partners has hired two consultants from Lonsec, including the latter's deputy head of active manager research.

Shailesh Jain will work as a senior investment consultant at Zenith, focussing on its client and platform relationships.

While at Lonsec, he was the deputy head of research and a manager, equities.

Zenith has also added two consultants, to support its managed accounts offering and service pipeline of clients.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Calvin Richardson is another Lonsec hire having worked as an investment analyst while the other, Martin Kofoed, comes from Pitcher Partners.

Both will work on client engagement and governance for Zenith clients, and have experience in financial markets and advice delivery to investors, the company said.

"Zenith has been providing managed account services to advisers for over four years now and this year, our service delivery to advisers has ramped-up even further," Zenith Investment Partners head of consulting Steven Tang said.

"Being able to closely track and quickly communicate financial market changes and fund manager insights to advisers, let alone support them to make timely and necessary changes to their managed account portfolios over recent months, has been critical for their service to clients. Expanding our team into this growing segment of the market is important for our ongoing service commitment to advisers and their clients."

Lonsec yesterday announced it would sell 37% stake to ASX-listed Generation Development Group for a total consideration of about $26 million.

Read more: LonsecZenith Investment Partners
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Lack of transparency in ESG funds criticised
Sustainable ETF demand skyrockets
Zenith names new general manager
Hearts and Minds but no ratings
Chant West, Zenith agree on acquisition
No rating cut for VGI funds as Tynan leaves
History is repeating itself: Zenith
Managed accounts demand rises: Zenith
Zenith defends LICs/LITs
UBS Australia launches new CBRE fund
Editor's Choice
Boutique appoints chief operating officer
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
Watermark Funds Management's chief operating officer has left for a similar role at another boutique.
MSCI launches UN SDG alignment tool
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
MSCI has launched a tool that assesses companies' compatibility with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
IPO Wealth ordered to wind up
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:05PM
The Supreme Court of Victoria has made a winding up order for Mayfair 101's IPO Wealth fund.
AMP hires people, culture lead
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:52AM
AMP Australia has appointed a former Woolworths human resources executive as head of people and culture.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
14-18
AIST's Super Investment Conference (ASI) 
SEP
21
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
SEP
22-24
DIVE IN FESTIVAL 2020 
SEP
22
SMSF Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something HPVMYCUI