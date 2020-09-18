Zenith hires consultants from Lonsec

Zenith Investment Partners has hired two consultants from Lonsec, including the latter's deputy head of active manager research.

Shailesh Jain will work as a senior investment consultant at Zenith, focussing on its client and platform relationships.

While at Lonsec, he was the deputy head of research and a manager, equities.

Zenith has also added two consultants, to support its managed accounts offering and service pipeline of clients.

Calvin Richardson is another Lonsec hire having worked as an investment analyst while the other, Martin Kofoed, comes from Pitcher Partners.

Both will work on client engagement and governance for Zenith clients, and have experience in financial markets and advice delivery to investors, the company said.

"Zenith has been providing managed account services to advisers for over four years now and this year, our service delivery to advisers has ramped-up even further," Zenith Investment Partners head of consulting Steven Tang said.

"Being able to closely track and quickly communicate financial market changes and fund manager insights to advisers, let alone support them to make timely and necessary changes to their managed account portfolios over recent months, has been critical for their service to clients. Expanding our team into this growing segment of the market is important for our ongoing service commitment to advisers and their clients."

Lonsec yesterday announced it would sell 37% stake to ASX-listed Generation Development Group for a total consideration of about $26 million.