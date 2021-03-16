Zenith acquires asset allocation specialist

Research house and investment consultant firm Zenith Investment Partners has acquired an asset allocation specialist.

Zenith acquired Heuristic Investment Systems from its management on March 15.

The Heuristics team will join Zenith Investment Partners as a separate business unit managed by current Heuristics chief executive Damien Hennessy, reporting directly into Zenith chief executive David Wright.

"We're really pleased to have such a respected and highly experienced team join our business," Wright said.

"We've known Damien for some time and recognise his unique skills and those of the team in developing and executing on strategic and tactical asset allocation strategies. They'll be an excellent complement to the current suite of services offered to our broadening client base."

Zenith acquired Chant West in 2020 and has not been shy about its plans for further expansion across wealth management and superannuation.

"With ongoing change impacting advisers, super funds and platforms, including their clients and members directly, we believe proven providers of relevant services, at scale, will continue to be a valuable relationship for professionals across the market," Wright said.

Hennessy said the acquisition was a good move for Heuristics and its clients.

"Our new chapter with Zenith provides access to greater resources to better service our institutional clients, while providing opportunities to make this service available to Zenith's existing and prospective clients," he said.

"While Heuristics clients will enjoy the same high quality, tailored investment strategy and asset allocation support, they'll benefit from Zenith's resourcing and back-end infrastructure to ensure the team can continue to meet their diverse and changing needs."