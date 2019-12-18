NEWS
Zenith acquired by private equity firm
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 DEC 2019   12:20PM

Research house Zenith Investment Partners has accepted an offer from private equity firm Five V Capital to acquire the business.

Five V Capital, set up by Adrian MacKenzie in 2013, is best known for being an early backer of Aussie tech darling Canva, and currently has over $650 million in funds under management.

A capital raise earlier this year saw Five V secure more than $350 million for its third fund.

While the price paid for Zenith hasn't been disclosed it's thought to be somewhere between their usual position of $20-$150 million.

Zenith said that after "considerable due diligence" it was delighted by the offer.

"The investment from Five V Capital provides us with the additional resources, executive talent, experience and access to broader market opportunities that will support us to further strengthen our capabilities and expand our market-leading services to our clients and team," it said.

Managing partner David Wright will continue on at Zenith and retain his significant shareholding, transitioning into the chief executive role. Wright has worked with Zenith since its inception in 2002.

Partner Ben Davis will continue in his role at the research house.

"Davis' role remains substantially unchanged as he will continue to work directly with Zenith's investment consulting clients and lead the development of Zenith's investment solutions, tools and reporting for clients," Zenith said.

Meantime managing partner David Smythe and partner Glen Franklin have exited the business following the takeover.

Zenith has ensured their clients that business will continue as normal.

"There will be no change to our research and consulting focus, processes or the way our clients and business partners interact with us day-to-day," it said.

"We remain committed to enhancing the services we offer, while developing further services, tools and reporting to assist our clients in operating their business and servicing their clients."

The Zenith acquisition expands Five V's already impressive portfolio, which boasts several leading businesses in varying corporate stages and sectors.

Five V investments include Canva, Universal Store, RateSetter Australia, Education Perfect, The Probe Group, Ascender HCM, and Madman Film & Entertainment.

Five V CapitalZenith Investment PartnersDavid WrightBen DavisAdrian MacKenzieDavid SmytheGlen Franklin
