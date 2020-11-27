The federal government has released its draft legislation for the Your Future, Your Super reforms, opening the industry consultation period until December 24.

The package of reforms, which was unveiled in the 2020-21 budget, has four main components that will introduce an underperformance test, stapling, a comparison tool, as well as accountability and transparency obligations that will put trustee spending under the microscope.

Treasury Laws Amendment (Measures 4 for a later sitting) Bill 2020: Best 5 Financial Interests Duty will force trustees to be more accountable to how member money is used to operate on a day-to-day basis and how it is invested.

The regulation aims to curb "inappropriate expenditure" on items like advertising, sponsorships and corporate entertainment, which "risks compromising member outcomes and eroding retirement incomes".

The new law will regulate both trustees of super funds and SMSFs, prohibiting certain payments unless certain conditions are met.

In quantifying financial benefits to members and as part of the decision-making process, trustees must consider a threshold that needs a "robust quantitative and qualitative evidence to support their expenditures".

If the expenditure goes towards systems, risk management, governance and are essential to operations, it would likely be regarded to be in the best financial interests of members.

Money spent on building a brand, promoting awareness of the fund or supporting external activities, which are not supported by an identifiable and quantifiable financial benefit to members, articulated in a clear business case, are unlikely to satisfy the requirements of the best financial interests obligation, the draft law states.

While the legislation did not go into further detail about what is deemed inappropriate spending, Senator Jane Hume flagged at a recent industry event that regulators will frown upon donations to political parties, peak bodies and affiliates like unions, marketing expenditures, sporting sponsorships and entertainment.

Treasury Laws Amendment (Measures 4 for a later sitting) Bill 2020: Addressing 5 underperformance in superannuation will subject MySuper funds to an annual performance test graded against designated benchmark.

Products that fail an annual performance test must notify members. Two consecutive years of failures prohibits the super fund from accepting new members.

In notifying about poor performances, trustees must alert members to the YourSuper comparison tool to help them compare and select a superannuation product that meets their needs.

Treasury Laws Amendment (Measures 4 for consultation) Bill 2020: Single default 5 account will staple new employees to their existing super fund in a bid to curb them from having multiple duplicate accounts.

New employees who start a new job on or after 1 July 2021 will see contributions into their stapled fund.